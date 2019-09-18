Tunisians back outsiders for presidency

Bloomberg

A little-known law professor and a controversial TV personality looked set to compete in a runoff election to become Tunisia’s next president — a resounding rejection of the status quo in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

Interim figures show Kais Saied, a constitutional law expert who has been dubbed “Robot Man” and supported by some of Tunisia’s disenchanted youth, in the lead after securing 18.8 percent of ballots counted in Sunday’s presidential election.

Nabil Karoui, the owner of a TV channel who is competing from prison, has 15.5 percent.

The election commission gave the figures after tallying 77 percent of votes. The preliminary results were to be announced midday yesterday.

“There is anger, hatred and resentment of the people against the political elites, whether ruling or opposition,” said Sadok Hammami, a Tunisian political analyst.

Many voters believe the “elites betrayed the people and didn’t represent them,” so they chose the insurgent candidates, he said.

Victory for an outsider is a serious upset for Tunisia’s political establishment ahead of legislative elections next month.

While the North African nation has emerged from its uprising with a vibrant democracy, two-thirds of the population say the government has failed to improve their lives.

Since 2011, it has been hobbled by political infighting and sporadic militant attacks that have sapped the economy.

From two dozen diverse contenders, only four — Karoui, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, Ennahda party deputy leader Abdelfattah Mourou and Tunisian Minister of Defense Abdelkarim Zbidi — had been seen as front-runners.

Mourou is currently in third place, with 12.9 percent of votes counted.

If no one secures more than 50 percent of ballots, the leading two are to compete in a second round, likely next month.

Saied, who is 61 and ran as an independent, has come to be nicknamed “Robot Man,” thanks to his rapid, fact-filled speeches during recent debates.

He had had little media attention until Sunday evening, when an exit poll showed him on course for victory and he declared a “new stage in Tunisia’s history.”

Some of the nation’s youth say they have found inspiration in this austere figure, who campaigned on a platform of decentralizing authority to local communities to empower people.

“Today the youth have regained their confidence via Kais Saied,” said Rayan Ben Souf, a 20-year-old student shopping in Tunis’ central market on Monday. “He is against the system.”

The Robot Man’s success was a shock to most — some have even dubbed him “the unknown president.”

The popularity of Karoui, who ran while incarcerated, was more expected.

A self-proclaimed “champion of the poor,” the 56-year-old has gained fame for shows on his Nessma TV channel in which he distributed charity to Tunisia’s most needy.

He was arrested last month on allegations of money-laundering dating back to 2016, which he denies.

His Heart of Tunisia party calls it an attempt to quell an electoral upstart.

One opinion poll in June suggested Karoui might take votes from the established parties, including Nidaa Tounes, to which former Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in July, belonged.

Parliament failed in a subsequent bid to pass legislation that would have disqualified candidates with links to charities — a step that would likely have affected him.