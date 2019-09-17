Agencies

PAKISTAN

Mob attacks temple, school

A crowd ransacked a school and Hindu temple after a Hindu principal was accused of blasphemy, police said yesterday. The violence erupted in the southern province of Sindh after a student accused the Hindu principal of blasphemy in comments about the Muslim Prophet Mohammed. The enraged crowd ransacked the school and damaged a nearby temple, a district police chief said. The principal had been taken into protective custody and police were investigating the alleged blasphemy and the rioters, he added. “It seems the principal had not done anything intentionally,” district police chief Furrukh Ali said.

INDIA

Angry bees delay flight

An Air India flight on Sunday was delayed by three-and-a-half hours after a swarm of bees landed on the cockpit window, officials said. The insects landed on the window just before the plane was due to leave Kolkata for Agartala with 136 passengers, including Bangladesh’s information minister. Ground staff tried to shoo the insects off, angering them, and when attempts to use the windscreen wipers failed, officials switched to “Plan B” and blasted them off with water. “Fire tenders were deployed to spray water to dislodge the honey bees and they could be driven away after nearly an hour-long operation,” airport official Kaushik Bhattcharya said.

JAPAN

Outage hits 80,000 homes

About 78,700 households were still without power in Chiba after a powerful typhoon battered the east, Tokyo Electric spokesman Naoya Kondo said yesterday. Typhoon Faxai powered into the Tokyo region in the early hours of Monday last week, packing record winds that brought down power lines and prompted the government to order tens of thousands of people to leave their homes. The storm killed two people and at least three elderly people later died due to heatstroke as temperatures soared above 35°C in areas affected by a post-typhoon blackout. The national weather agency yesterday issued new warnings for heavy rain in Chiba, while local authorities issued non-compulsory evacuation orders to 46,300 people due to the risk of landslides.

SPAIN

Court rejects extradition

The High Court yesterday ruled that the government should refuse a request from the US that it extradite Venezuela’s former military intelligence chief. Former general Hugo Carvajal was arrested on drug trafficking charges by Spanish police in April at the request of Washington, which believes he would share incriminating information about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Carvajal, an ally of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, has turned against Maduro.

SOUTH KOREA

Eatery removes Kim images

You can sell North Korean food in South Korea, but you will get into trouble if you decorate your restaurant with something deemed praising Pyongyang. Authorities said the owner of a Seoul restaurant under construction yesterday removed signs with the portrait of North Korean leaders and the image of a North Korean flag from the restaurant’s exterior wall. The restaurant had been criticized over the weekend after local media published those signs. Police said they are investigating if the owner breached security laws that punish an act of praising North Korea with up to seven years in prison. The owner said that the North Korea-themed exterior decoration would draw more attention and help him make profits.