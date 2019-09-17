Alter farming or face unrest: report

Thomson Reuters Foundation, ROME

The world must diversify its food production and consumption, or face damaging supply disruptions that could lead to suffering and social unrest, scientists warned yesterday.

A new global study has found that the health and environmental benefits of transforming the way that farming is done would heavily outweigh the cost of doing so, with the authors urging governments to promote sustainable agriculture.

“A small disruption in supply really can do a lot of damage and leads to huge price increases,” said Per Pharo of the Food and Land Use Coalition, the global alliance of economists and scientists behind the study.

“That creates suffering and social unrest, and it will most likely also lead to hunger and instability,” he said.

Global over-dependence on a relatively small number of staple foods leaves populations vulnerable to crop failures, with climate change adding to the strain, the report said.

“Four different crops provide 60 percent of our calories: wheat, rice, maize and potatoes. That increases our vulnerability,” Pharo said.

The panel said that the report was the first of its kind to assess the benefits of transforming global food systems, as well as the cost of inaction.

The damage that the modern food industry does to human health, development and the environment costs the world US$12 trillion a year — equivalent to China’s GDP — the study found.

It proposes a series of solutions, from encouraging more diverse diets to improve health and reduce dependency on specific crops to giving more support to the types of farming that can restore forests, a key tool in fighting climate change.

For example, in Costa Rica, the government has reversed deforestation by eliminating cattle subsidies and introducing payments to farmers who manage their land sustainably.

As a result, the amount of forest cover has risen from a quarter of the country’s land in 1983 to more than half today, the report said.

The cost of laying out the reforms is estimated to be up to US$350 billion a year, but that creates business opportunities worth up to US$4.5 trillion — a 15-fold return.

The reforms could also free up 1.2 billion hectares of agricultural land for restoration, an integral part of efforts to curb climate change and halt biodiversity loss, the report said.

That is more than twice the size of the Amazon rainforest, which spans seven nations.

“What we’re saying is realistic if the reform agenda is implemented,” Pharo said, adding that under the proposed changes, consumers would actually get “slightly more affordable food.”

“The excuse that we cannot prioritize the environment at the same time because we’ve got to focus on development, on human welfare, is simply false,” Pharo added. “We can deliver both.”