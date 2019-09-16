Agencies

UNITED STATES

Fetal remains found

More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died on Sept. 3, authorities said. The Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Friday that an attorney for Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted the coroner’s office on Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois. The sheriff’s office said that authorities found 2,246 preserved fetal remains, but there was no evidence that medical procedures were performed at the home. Klopfer was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana. It closed after the state revoked the clinic’s license in 2015. Representative Jackie Walorski called the discovery of the fetal remains “sickening beyond words” in a statement released by her office. “He was responsible for thousands of abortions in Indiana and his careless treatment of human remains is an outrage,” she said. In June 2014, Klopfer was charged in St Joseph County, Indiana, with a misdemeanor for failure to file a timely public report. He was accused of waiting months to report an abortion he provided to a 13-year-old girl in South Bend. That charge was later dropped after Klopfer completed a pre-trial diversion program.

UNITED STATES

Shooting report refuted

Authorities in northern Virginia say they have found no evidence that a shooting occurred at a movie theater that is part of a mall. Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence on Saturday night, but the Arlington County Police Department later tweeted that authorities had completed a preliminary search of the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington without finding any evidence that a shooting took place. As fears over the possibility of a shooting dissipated, many continued to eat and drink inside restaurants and bars in the area.

UNITED STATES

Home blast deemed suicide

A homeowner near Pittsburgh blew up his house on his daughter’s wedding day, police said shortly after his body was found in the rubble on Saturday. The man had been seen standing in front of his house in Edgewood shortly before it exploded and caught fire, authorities said, but for several hours he could not be accounted for. His death has been ruled a suicide. Officials are still investigating the explosion’s cause, but “it looks like he disconnected the gas line in the basement of the house,” Police Chief Robert Payne said. “And of course, it wouldn’t take much of a spark to explode the house.” Most of the family was out of the house at the time for the wedding, officials said.

JAPAN

Fever-affected pigs culled

Officials have culled 753 pigs in Saitama Prefecture north of Tokyo after detecting an outbreak of swine fever, the Yomiuri newspaper said yesterday. The cull, which took place on Saturday, was necessary after it was determined that pigs raised in the prefecture for shipment to central Japan were infected, the Yomiuri reported. Saitama also halted shipments from two other pig farms in the area of the outbreak, it said. Officials from the Saitama Prefecture government were not immediately available to comment. The fever detected in Japan is a different strain from the African swine fever that China has been battling, the Ministry of Agriculture has said.