Death toll from Spanish floods increases to five

AFP, REDOVAN, Spain

Three more people died as torrential rain and flash floods battered southeastern Spain, raising the death toll to five with the rising waters causing havoc for travelers and forcing 3,500 people from their homes, officials said on Friday.

The latest fatality was a man whose body was found in the area of Redovan, about 50km southwest of the city of Alicante, a spokeswoman for the emergency services said, without giving details.

Earlier in the day, a 36-year-old man died in the Andalusia region after his car was swept away, the local emergency services said, adding that his empty car had been found earlier in the day.

Also in the morning, a middle-aged man died in the coastal city of Almeria after his car got stuck in a tunnel that flooded within minutes, they said.

City Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco told Cadena Ser radio that police managed to save two other people who were also in the vehicle, but were unable to save him.

On Thursday, two other people, a 61-year-old man and his sister, 51, died when their vehicle was swept away as fast-moving waters swamped a road in Caudete, a municipality about 100km southwest of Valencia.

Parts of southeastern Spain have since Wednesday suffered some of the heaviest rainfall on record.

More than 3,500 people have been evacuated from their homes, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior said.