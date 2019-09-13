PM Johnson loses Brexit court ruling

AFP, EDINBURGH

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday faced calls to reverse his suspension of parliament after a Scottish court ruled it illegal, as government documents warned a “no-deal” Brexit could lead to civil unrest, as well as shortages of food and medicine.

The Operation Yellowhammer documents, which the government was forced to release on Wednesday, revealed that preparedness for a no-deal Brexit remained “at a low level,” with logjams at English Channel ports threatening to impact supplies.

They also warned of “a rise in public disorder and community tensions” in such a scenario.

The government stressed that it was “updating the assumptions” in the document and that it was “neither an impact assessment, nor a prediction of what is most likely to happen.”

However, the release of the documents, after lawmakers last week voted to compel the government to publish, fueled fears that a disorderly divorce would be hugely disruptive to the UK.

Meanwhile, the British government has appealed the Scottish court ruling, with the case set to be heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday next week, and parliament is to stay shut.

Johnson has said suspending — or proroguing — parliament until Oct. 14 is a routine move to allow his government to launch a new legislative agenda, but critics accuse him of trying to silence opposition to his plan to leave the EU on Oct. 31, even if he has not agreed exit terms with Brussels.

Johnson argues that while he is working to get a deal, Britain must leave the bloc regardless, three years after the referendum vote for Brexit.

Before it was suspended on Tuesday, the House of Commons rushed through legislation to force Johnson to delay Brexit if there is no deal by a EU summit on Oct. 17.

Wednesday’s court ruling sparked calls for parliament to be recalled and a group of lawmakers protested outside the building.

“I urge the prime minister to immediately recall parliament so we can debate this judgement and decide what happens next,” British Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Keir Starmer said.

However, a government source said that “nothing is changing” until the case has been concluded.

Later, Johnson took questions from the public in a live address on Facebook, where he was asked if he was the “leader of an authoritarian regime.”

“I must respectfully disagree with you,” he replied. “What we’re trying to do is to implement the result of the 2016 referendum.”

The Scottish court challenge was brought by 78 British lawmakers, who said it was unlawful for Johnson to advise Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament if the aim was to limit consideration of Brexit.

A lower court last week ruled that the advice was a matter of political judgement — but this was overruled by the Inner House, Scotland’s supreme civil court.

In a summary judgement released the court added that Johnson’s advice “was motivated by the improper purpose of stymying parliament and that it, and what has followed from it, is unlawful.”

A spokesman for Johnson’s government said it was “disappointed” by the decision and would appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this,” the spokesman said.

Johnson took office in July promising to finally deliver on the referendum decision by leaving the EU on Oct. 31, no matter what, but he has no majority in the House of Commons and lawmakers will not let him leave without a deal — or allow him to call an early election that might bolster his position.