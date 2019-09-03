Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Lawmaker sparks outrage

Lawmaker Jeong Kab-yoon from the conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party yesterday provoked outrage by berating a female economics professor nominated to head the Fair Trade Commission for not “fulfilling her duty to the nation” by having a child. “I’m aware that you are still single and the biggest problem in South Korea is that [women] are not giving birth,” Jeong said at the confirmation hearing for Joh Sung-wook, an unmarried academic in her mid-50s, Yonhap news agency reported. “You have a great resume, but please fulfil your duties to the nation.” While Joh did not react to his remark, social media users were furious. “This is an outright sexual assault and a violation of women’s rights,” one wrote.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Australia contract canned

The Ministry for Immigration and Border Security yesterday took a significant step toward shutting the Manus Island refugee camps that have become synonymous with Australia’s controversial immigration policies, by announcing it was ending a contract with Paladin Holdings, which runs the camps. The ministry said ending the contact to provide security and other services was “the most significant milestone to date in ending regional processing in Manus Province.” The remaining 64 migrants on Manus are to be transferred to Port Moresby or found homes overseas, it said. A local firm would be contracted to provide services in the interim, it added.

CZECH REPUBLIC

PM avoids fraud charges

Prosecutors have decided against charging Prime Minister Andrej Babis in a fraud case, DennikN reports, a major step toward clearing the biggest political risk for the billionaire leader. Authorities investigated the legality of a 50 million koruna (US$2 million) EU subsidy to one of Babis’ former firms more than a decade ago, before he became a politician. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The Prague prosecutor in charge of the case handed his decision to his supervisors, who will review the case, DennikN reported, citing people with knowledge of the case.

AUSTRALIA

Student pilot lands plane

A Perth man taking his first flying lesson was forced to make an “amazing” solo landing after his instructor blacked out mid-flight. Max Sylvester’s wife and three kids watched from the ground as air traffic control talked him through safely landing the Cessna two-seater at Jandakot airport on Saturday. He had issued a mayday call from an altitude of 1,900m after his instructor slumped onto his shoulder and could not be woken. The instructor was taken to hospital in a stable condition and Sylvester received his first solo flight certificate.

MALDIVES

Journalist killed by militants

A local extremist group linked to al-Qaeda was responsible for the murder of three prominent citizens, including a journalist missing for more than five years, the independent Presidential Commission on Investigation of Murders and Enforced Disappearances said. Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla, a reporter with the independent Minivan News Web site, was abducted on Aug. 8, 2014, and murdered at sea, the commission said. The reporter had received death threats from a group operating under the name Bilad-al-Sham on Facebook, the commission’s head said. The group was also responsible for the assassination of a moderate legislator in 2012 and liberal blogger Yameen Rasheed in 2017.