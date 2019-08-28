Agencies

UNITED STATES

Bond to pay for pipes fix

New Jersey’s biggest city on Monday announced a plan to borrow US$120 million to reduce the time it will take to replace pipes causing elevated lead levels in drinking water. Newark, state and county officials said the plan is expected to cut the time needed to replace about 18,000 lead lines in from 10 years to under 30 months. Newark earlier this month began distributing bottled water to residents in about 14,000 homes, after water from two houses tested positive for lead above the federal threshold of 15 parts per billion. Newark and county officials were scheduled to vote on the bond proposal yesterday.

BARBADOS

Vigilance urged over storm

The government yesterday urged residents to remain vigilant even as Tropical Storm Dorian appeared to have done little damage as it heads toward the Windward Islands and Puerto Rico. The US National Hurricane Center had tropical storm warnings in effect for Martinique, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, Saba and St Eustatius and Puerto Rico.”

AUSTRALIA

An OD death each 5.4 hours

Fatal drug overdoses (ODs) are more common in regional Victoria and New South Wales than anywhere else in Australia, and those deaths are increasingly linked to heroin, an annual report released yesterday by the Penington Institute found. The number of deaths owing to unintentional drug overdose nationwide increased 38 percent from 2001 to 2017 and is growing by 3.4 percent a year, the report said. There were 1,612 unintentional overdose deaths in 2017, or one death every 5.4 hours.

JAPAN

N Korea has new missile

Pyongyang appears to be developing warheads to penetrate a ballistic missile shield defending the country, Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya said yesterday, pointing to the irregular trajectories of the latest missiles launched by North Korea. The minister told a news conference that the government believes the rockets were a new short-range ballistic missile, according to a ministry spokesman who confirmed his comments carried by domestic media.

CHINA

Sichuan pig output renewed

Sichuan Province, the country’s top pig-farming province, is removing some restrictions on hog production to stabilize supply after an epidemic of African swine fever reduced herds. Many farms have been hit by African swine fever. The province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a notice on Monday that it was setting “red lines” for pig output in the province, with city mayors responsible for ensuring self-sufficiency of pork. To achieve a provincial target of 40 million hogs a year, local authorities should support farms that produce 2 million hogs or more each year with integrated feed plants and slaughtering facilities, the notice published on the department’s Web site said.

PHILIPPINES

Gaming ban’s impact probed

The country’s anti-money-laundering body is studying the scope of the online gambling industry to determine the impact on the economy if it stopped operating, its chairman said yesterday. Benjamin Diokno, governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and head of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, has ordered the agency and the central bank’s financial stability team to “put some sense to this online gambling.” China has urged the country to ban online gaming to support its crackdown on cross-border gambling. “What if all of a sudden they decide to pack up and leave? What will be the impact of that on the property sector, also the food industry, the restaurants? This is part of my job as BSP governor,” Diokno told an economic forum yesterday.