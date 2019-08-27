Russia finds radioactive isotopes after mystery blast

Reuters and AP, MOSCOW

Russia’s state weather and environmental monitoring agency yesterday said that it had found the radioactive isotopes of strontium, barium and lanthanum in test samples after a mysterious accident during a test at a military site earlier this month.

The deadly accident on Aug. 8 at the Russian navy’s range on the White Sea caused a brief rise in radiation levels in the nearby city of Severodvinsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the mishap occurred during testing of what he called promising new weapons systems.

A cloud of inert radioactive gases formed as a result of a decay of the isotopes and caused the brief spike in radiation in Severodvinsk, the weather agency said in a statement.

The isotopes were Strontium-91, Barium-139, Barium-140 and Lanthanum-140, which have half-lives of 9.3 hours, 83 minutes, 12.8 days and 40 hours respectively, it said.

The agency said its monitoring has found no trace of radiation in air or ground samples since Aug. 8.

Russia’s state nuclear agency has said five of its nuclear engineers were killed and three injured in a blast during a rocket test on a sea platform that involved “isotope power sources,” while other sources said two servicemen were among the dead and a total of six people were injured.

US-based nuclear experts suspect the incident occurred during tests of a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

Norway’s nuclear test-ban monitor on Friday said that the explosion that killed the scientists was followed by a second blast two hours later and that this was the likely source of a spike in radiation.

The second explosion was probably from an airborne rocket powered by radioactive fuel, the Norsar agency said — though the governor of Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, where the blast took place, dismissed reports of another blast.