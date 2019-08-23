Agencies

IRAQ

US accusation walked back

The head of the Hashed al-Shaabi [Popular Mobilization] paramilitary force has walked back his deputy’s accusation that the US was behind a string of recent explosions at the group’s bases. Faleh al-Fayyadh said that investigators had yet to determine who was behind the past month’s blasts at four training camps and arms depots used by the Hashed, which is mainly composed of pro-Iranian militias. Fayyadh, who also serves as the government’s national security adviser, issued the statement after an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi late on Wednesday. “Preliminary investigations” found that the incidents were “an external, premeditated act,” he said. “The investigations will continue until the responsible entities are accurately identified to be able to take the appropriate stances.” Just hours earlier, Hashed deputy commander Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, who is on the US terror blacklist, had been unequivocal in blaming Washington. “We announce that the first and last entity responsible for what happened are American forces and we will hold them responsible for whatever happens from today onwards,” Muhandis said. The Pentagon on Wednesday denied any involvement in the explosions.

IRAN

US talks ‘useless’: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani struck a muscular tone on dealings with the US, saying yesterday that “talks are useless” as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers crumbles further. Rouhani made the comment in a speech in Tehran during the unveiling of the Bavar-373, a long-range surface-to-air missile system that he described as an improvement to the Russian S-300. “Now that our enemies do not accept logic, we cannot respond with logic,” Rouhani said in the televised speech. “When the enemy launches a missile against us, we cannot give a speech and say: ‘Mr Rocket, please do not hit our country and our innocent people. Rocket-launching sir, if you can please hit a button and self-destroy the missile in the air.’” On Wednesday, state TV reported that the Bavar-373 is able to recognize up to 100 targets at a same time and confront them with six different weapons.

MYANMAR

Facebook closes accounts

Facebook yesterday said that it had shut 216 social media pages, groups and accounts in the nation, some tied to the army, to stymie efforts to “manipulate or corrupt public debate.” The company closed 89 accounts, 107 pages, 15 groups and five Instagram accounts, some of which had hundreds of thousands of followers, it said in a blogpost. The people behind the deleted accounts repurposed legitimate news and entertainment content and posted about national and local topics, including crime, ethnic relations, celebrities, and the military, it said.

INDONESIA

Papua blocked from Web

Jakarta has blocked Internet access in unrest-hit Papua over fears that a stream of offensive and racists posts online will spark more violent protests in the region, the government said yesterday. Riots and demonstrations brought several Papuan cities to a standstill this week, as buildings were torched and street battles broke out between police and protesters in the nation’s easternmost territory. The riots appear to have been triggered by the arrest of dozens of Papuan students — who were also pelted with racist abuse — in Surabaya, Java, on Sunday.