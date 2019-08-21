Agencies

GUATEMALA

President’s son acquitted

A court has absolved the son and brother of President Jimmy Morales in a case of alleged corruption. Prosecutors had alleged that Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin, the president’s son, and Samuel Morales, his brother, took part in purported falsification of invoices for a 2013 event that was paid for, but never carried out. The alleged scheme was supposedly for the benefit of a business belonging to Morales Marroquin’s romantic partner at the time. Monday’s ruling can be appealed by prosecutors, who did not immediately say whether they would do so.

JAPAN

Hirohito regrets war: report

Public broadcaster NHK has obtained documents showing former emperor Hirohito repeatedly felt sorry about World War II and tried, unsuccessfully, to express his feelings by using the word “remorse” in a 1952 speech, but the prime minister advised against it. The records of conversations with Hirohito spanning several years were kept by Michiji Tajima, a top Imperial Household Agency official who took office after the war. NHK obtained 18 notebooks through Tajima’s family and aired a special program last weekend. Although it is not surprising Hirohito had deep regrets about the war, the documents highlight how painfully strong such emotions had been. The Imperial Household Agency declined to comment on the report.

SPAIN

Afghan envoy mugged

Afghan Ambassador Humayoon Rasaw was mugged late on Sunday in Barcelona, police and diplomatic sources said on Monday, the latest in a string of high-profile crimes in the city. The assailants attacked Rasaw on a street in the town center, throwing him to the ground to steal his watch, a police spokeswoman said. The ambassador, who was in Barcelona for celebrations marking Afghanistan’s National Day, suffered a leg injury, but “is fine,” a source at the Afghan embassy in Madrid said.

MALAYSIA

Islamic preacher apologizes

Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik yesterday apologized for making racially sensitive remarks, a day after he was questioned by police for 10 hours over the comments. Naik, who faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, has come under fire for comments that pitted the nation’s ethnic and religious minorities against the predominantly Muslim Malay majority. Police on Monday questioned him about a speech earlier this month in which he said Hindus in Malaysia had “100 times more rights” than the Muslim minority in India, and that Malaysian Chinese were guests of the country. “It was never my intention to upset any individual or community,” he said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Nurses told English only

Seven Puerto Rican healthcare workers said supervisors at a Florida government-run clinic told them to stop speaking Spanish among themselves or they would get fired. The women work at the Florida Department of Health clinic in Haines City. A Monday statement from the community group La Mesa Boricua de Florida said the group filed a human resources complaint and wrote a letter to the department. The workers said the job required they be bilingual because of the Hispanic patients. Nurse Mairyli Miranda said she and her coworkers speak in English with non-Spanish-speaking patients and staff, but choose their native language to talk to one another. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.