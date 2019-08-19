Most Australians support ban on false political ads

The Guardian

The vast majority of Australians (84 percent) support new laws to ban political parties and candidates from making “inaccurate and misleading” claims, according to a new poll for the Australia Institute.

Yesterday, the progressive think tank released a discussion paper canvassing options for truth in political advertising laws, following reports of widespread misinformation in the this year’s election campaign and calls from Australian lawmakers, including independent Zali Steggall and Liberal Jason Falinski, for new minimum standards.

The paper said that truth in advertising laws operate in South Australia, where the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) can request that material be withdrawn and retracted and financial penalties apply, and New Zealand, where the media industry is self-regulated by an advertising standards body.

Industry bodies including Free TV Australia and Ad Standards could regulate truth in advertising, preventing the AEC from being drawn into the contentious political process of adjudication, the paper said.

“Several models for increasing the truthfulness of election campaigns are available to policymakers,” it said. “They are popular and proven to work in other jurisdictions.”

The paper includes results from a Dynata survey of 1,464 people conducted in the last week of July, with a margin of error of 3 percent, that found 84 percent of all voters want truth in advertising laws, with support in Labor, the Liberal–National Coalition and the Greens all above 84 percent.

Most respondents supported a range of penalties including fines (62 percent), forcing publications to retract claims (60 percent) and loss of public funding (54 percent).

Criminal charges were supported by 42 percent of respondents.

Respondents were unsure who should be the arbiter of truth, with support split between the judicial system (27 percent), electoral commissions (26 percent) and industry bodies (21 percent), with 15 percent unsure and 7 percent suggesting a new panel of experts.

The survey also found 90 percent support for the proposition that newspapers, TV channels and social media networks should run corrections if they publish inaccurate or misleading ads.

This year’s election saw a range of false claims made in political ads, including that Labor planned to tax non-electric vehicles, and on social media, such as that Labor planned to introduce a death tax.

Two challenges against misleading Chinese-language signs in Kooyong and Chisholm that used AEC colors to urge voters to vote Liberal have been lodged in the court of disputed returns .

On Wednesday, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims told Guardian Australia that Facebook should have removed the bogus death tax claims but chose not to, a move he said was aimed at protecting its bottom line.