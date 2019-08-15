Saudi feminist told to deny torture for prison release

AFP, DUBAI

Saudi Arabian authorities have offered to release jailed women’s rights advocate Loujain al-Hathloul in exchange for her video testimony denying that she had been tortured and sexually harassed in prison, her family claimed on Tuesday.

“The Saudi state security had visited my sister in prison recently. They have asked her to ... appear on video to deny the torture and harassment,” her brother Walid al-Hathloul said on Twitter.

“That was part of a deal to release her,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Media did not respond to requests for comment.

Hathloul, who recently marked her 30th birthday in jail, is among about a dozen prominent women advocates who are facing trial after being detained last year in a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

She was among a few detainees who accused interrogators of subjecting them to torture — including electric shocks, flogging and groping in detention — a charge vigorously denied by the government.

Her brother said she had initially agreed to sign a document denying that she had been tortured, as a precondition for her release.

He added that her family had intended to keep the deal secret, but state security officials recently visited her again in prison to demand a video testimony.