Britons hailed as ‘heroes’ after stopping man accused of knife attack in Sydney

The Guardian, SYDNEY

Two Britons have helped restrain a man accused of a stabbing attack in broad daylight in the center of Sydney.

Police and ambulances responded to reports of an armed man at about 2pm in the heart of the city’s business district.

Police said that the man allegedly stabbed a woman in the back and “attempted to stab multiple people.”

Video from the scene showed the alleged attacker waving a knife and jumping on top of a car in the street. The vehicle drove off and the man jumped to the ground before being approached by members of the public.

“Shoot me. Fucking shoot me in the fucking head. Shoot me — I want to fucking die,” he can be heard shouting on footage of the event.

Paul O’Shaughnessy, 37, and his brother Luke, 30, from Manchester, England, were in their office when they heard a disturbance outside.

The brothers and two of their colleagues saw the alleged attacker wielding what O’Shaughnessy said was a knife covered in blood and chased him.

O’Shaughnessy told reporters that together with other onlookers, they managed to subdue the alleged offender.

O’Shaughnessy said that the man yelled “extremist” slogans, but declined to repeat what he said.

Other footage on social media showed members of the public and firefighters restraining him with cafe chairs and milk crates.

Police described the people who restrained the man as “heroes.”

“I want to acknowledge those members of the public who got involved. They are heroes,” Police Superintendant Gavin Wood said.

Police confirmed that they were investigating a number of crime scenes and that they believe the man acted on his own.

The police asked people to avoid the area.