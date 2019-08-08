Explosion rocks Danish tax office

Bloomberg

Police are investigating an explosion that ripped through the Danish Tax Agency late on Tuesday.

Danish Minister of Taxation Morten Bodskov told Ritzau that it is “pretty clear” that someone is behind the explosion, which he called a “totally unacceptable act.”

Images of the building, which is in the east of Copenhagen, show that the front was largely destroyed, with all the windows shattered.

There are no reports of injuries, police said on Twitter.

If police find that the explosion was in fact deliberate, the perpetrator would have targeted a key piece of infrastructure in a nation that has one of the wealthy world’s highest tax burdens.

Tax revenue last year made up 45 percent of Danish GDP, marking one of the highest levels in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The money is used to pay for a welfare system that includes free healthcare and education.

“This is insane,” Bodskov said, according to Berlingske. “The staff at the tax agency fight hard to make sure that our welfare system works, and they make sure that we all contribute what we owe to keep everything in balance.”

In elections in June, a center-right coalition that had sought to reduce taxes lost to a left-leaning group of parties that pledged more welfare.

Bodskov encouraged any witnesses to come forward, saying that police need all the help they can get to investigate the matter.

It is still too early to say more about who might behind the attack, police chief inspector Jorgen Bergen Skov said in a statement.

“But we’re taking this very seriously and already last night, we established a broad and wide-reaching investigation. We cannot and will not accept an attack like this,” he added.