IRAN

Another tanker seized

The country’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was allegedly smuggling fuel to some Arab states, state TV reported, adding that seven sailors onboard of the tanker had been detained. “The IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries,” TV quoted IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi as saying. “It carried 700,000 liters of fuel. Seven sailors onboard of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained.” Last month, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged maritime violations and allowed a second one to proceed after issuing a warning.

UNITED KINGDOM

Pilots arrested before flight

Two pilots have been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs before a scheduled flight to the US, police in Scotland said yesterday. The flight, United Airlines 162 to Newark, New Jersey, was due to leave Glasgow Airport at 9am. It was canceled after the arrests. The 61-year-old and 45-year-old pilots were held under the section of a transportation safety law that covers on the job intoxication and impairment for aviation, Police Scotland said. Under the law, the legal alcohol limit for pilots, navigators and other flight personnel subjected to breath tests is less than half the drink-drive limit for motorists on Scotland’s roads.

FRANCE

Beijing cuts police ties

China has cut off all cooperation with the country on police affairs after Paris gave asylum to the Chinese wife of a former Interpol chief now in jail on corruption charges, Le Monde reported. Chinese authorities late last month told a diplomat in Beijing that a decision had been made to halt all cooperation after Grace Meng (孟昭文) was awarded political asylum in May, the newspaper reported.

MALTA

Migrants to disembark

The government said it has authorized 40 migrants aboard a rescue ship run by German non-governmental organization Sea-Eye to disembark following an agreement reached among several EU countries to take them in. The deal was announced after the migrants on the ship Alan Kurdi, rescued on Wednesday off Libya, had been barred from landing in Italy. The migrants were to arrive in the capital, Valletta, later yesterday, the government said late on Saturday. The German government and the European Commission made arrangements for the migrants to be shared among several EU countries, it said.

BRAZIL

Deforestation ‘undeniable’

Ricardo Galvao, the sacked head of the country’s space research agency, on Saturday said that the trend of sharply rising deforestation was undeniable, a day after he was fired following a public spat with President Jair Bolsonaro over data published by the agency. “There is not the slightest doubt,” he told reporters when asked whether the data pointed to a trend of significantly increasing deforestation. “Our data is absolutely correct.” The sacking of Galvao, a respected physicist and member of the Brazilian Academy of Science, sent shockwaves through the country’s scientific community. Environmentalists have also seen it as a dangerous attack on one of the key pillars of the country’s fight against climate change — the use of data from satellite imagery to measure and combat deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.