Twenty-nine killed in two US mass shootings in a day

AFP, EL PASO, Texas

Two mass shootings in the US have left 29 people dead within 24 hours, the latest such attacks in a nation torn over how to tackle gun violence.

A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people on Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

Less than 13 hours later, a lone shooter killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, early yesterday before being shot dead by responding police officers.

The attacker opened fire at about 1am on a street in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district.

Police were working to identify the shooter and the FBI were on the scene.

The incident came just hours after the mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas, which has reignited debate about the US’ “epidemic” of gun violence.

‘COWARDICE’

US President Donald Trump described it as “an act of cowardice” and police are treating it as a possible hate crime.

One suspect was taken into custody, while authorities were studying an extremist manifesto purportedly written by him.

Footage shot with cellphones appeared to show multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store’s parking lot, while other footage showed terrified shoppers running out of the store as gunfire echoed.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that in addition to the 20 confirmed fatalities in El Paso, there were 26 wounded.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said three Mexican citizens were killed and Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said six others were wounded.

News reports said the ages of victims being treated at hospitals ranged from two to 82 years.