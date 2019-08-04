Trump’s pick for intelligence director withdraws as qualifications questioned

Bloomberg

US Representative John Ratcliffe withdrew his expected nomination as US Director of National Intelligence after scrutiny of his qualifications for the position, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday.

Soon after, Ratcliffe said on Twitte: “While I am and will remain grateful to the President for his intention to nominate me as Director of National Intelligence, I am withdrawing from consideration.”

Trump on Sunday last week announced that he would nominate Ratcliffe, a Republican, to replace Dan Coats, whos scheduled to resign on Aug. 15.

Republican senators had been unusually silent on Ratcliffe since the announcement, while Democrats tore into him as a Trump loyalist who would undercut the traditional independence of the intelligence agencies.

Ratcliffe’s withdrawal produced questions about who Trump will nominate instead — and whether he will seek a way to oust US Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon, who is in line by law to become acting director.

Trump on Friday said that he likes Gordon “very much” and might name her acting director.

Several Trump allies outside the White House told Bloomberg News before Ratcliffe’s withdrawal that they were urging the president to get rid of Gordon, a career intelligence official.

Some portrayed her as an associate of former CIA director John Brennan, whom Trump has called “the worst CIA director in our country’s history.”

However, a national security official in the administration praised her as one of the strongest leaders in the intelligence community, saying that she tells the truth even when people do not want to hear it.