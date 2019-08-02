Agencies

YEMEN

Attacks kill at least 51

Rebels yesterday fired a ballistic missile at a military parade in Aden, killing at least 40 people, while coordinated suicide bombings targeting a police station in the port city killed 11 other. Dozens of people were wounded in the two attacks. The missile targeted a parade by forces loyal to the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. A little earlier, a car, a bus and three motorcycles laden with explosives targeted a police station during morning roll-call, said Abdel Dayem Ahmed, a senior police official. Four suicide bombers were involved in the attack, which wounded at least 29 people, Ahmed said.

AUSTRALIA

Human implant found in croc

A farmer who found an orthopedic plate inside a crocodile’s stomach yesterday said that he has been told the device was from a human and has been contacted by relatives of missing persons anxious for clues. Koorana Crocodile Farm owner John Lever said that he found the plate inside a 4.7m-long crocodile called M.J. during an autopsy in June. He initially was not sure if the find had been part of an animal or human, but has been told it is a type used in human surgery, he said. M.J. could have eaten the bone that the plate had been attached to 50 years ago, Lever said. He bought M.J., which had been trapped in the wild, from a farm six years ago.

INDONESIA

Refugee death to be probed

The government is investigating a report that a pregnant citizen who had joined the Islamic State group had died after allegedly being beaten and tortured in a refugee camp in Syria, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said. Hundreds of Indonesians are believed to have joined the Islamic State and those who survived the conflict are mostly being held in camps in Syria under Kurdish authorities. The government has floated plans to repatriate citizens from the war-torn country and enroll them in deradicalization programs, but concerns remain that they might bring violent, extremist ideology or combat skills with them. Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said that the embassy in Damascus was trying to verify a report carried in the Kurdish Hawar news agency that the woman, who was reportedly six months pregnant, had been beaten to death in the al-Hol camp, which is home to thousands of refugees.

SOUTH KOREA

Ex-envoy under protection

The National Intelligence Service yesterday told lawmakers that a North Korean diplomat who went into hiding in Italy last year is now under protection outside the country. Lawmaker Lee Eun-jae said that agency officials told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that former North Korean acting ambassador to Italy Jo Song-gil has left Italy and is being protected “somewhere.” The agency apparently meant a third country, but did not reveal which one, Lee said. The officials did not provide a specific answer when asked whether Seoul was involved in protecting Jo, she said. The agency in January told lawmakers that Jo went into hiding with his wife in November last year, but it has a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea’s ruling elite. The North, which is extremely sensitive about high-profile defections, has yet to publicly comment on Jo’s situation, the Ministry of Unification said. Separately yesterday, the military said that it was investigating a North Korean soldier who was found crossing the inter-Korean border through a river on Wednesday night and has expressed a desire to defect.