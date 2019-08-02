Beijing orders restaurants, food stalls to take down Arabic, Muslim symbols

Reuters, BEIJING

Authorities in Beijing have ordered halal restaurants and food stalls to remove Arabic script and symbols associated with Islam from their signs, part of an expanding national effort to “Sinicize” its Muslim population.

Employees at 11 restaurants and shops in Beijing selling halal products and visited by reporters over the past few days said that officials had told them to remove images associated with Islam, such as the crescent moon and the word “halal” written in Arabic, from signs.

Government workers from various offices told one manager of a Beijing noodle shop to cover up the “halal” in Arabic on his shop’s sign, and then watched him do it.

“They said this is foreign culture and you should use more Chinese culture,” said the manager, who, like all restaurant owners and employees who spoke to reporters, declined to give his name due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The campaign against Arabic script and Muslim images marks a new phase of a drive that has gained momentum since 2016, aimed at ensuring religions conform with mainstream Chinese culture.

The campaign has included the removal of Middle Eastern-style domes on many mosques around the country in favor of Chinese-style pagodas.

China, home to 20 million Muslims, officially guarantees freedom of religion, but the government has campaigned to bring the faithful into line with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology.

It is not just Muslims who have come under scrutiny. Authorities have shut down many underground Christian churches and torn down crosses of some churches deemed illegal by the government.

However, Muslims have been under particular attention since a riot in 2009 between mostly Muslim Uighur people and majority Han Chinese in Xinjiang, home to the Uighur minority.

Spasms of ethnic violence followed and some Uighurs, chafing at government controls, carried out knife and crude bomb attacks in public areas and against the police and other authorities.

In response, China launched what it described as a crackdown on terrorism in Xinjiang.

Now, it is facing intense criticism from Western nations and rights groups over its policies, in particular mass detentions and surveillance of Uighurs and other Muslims there.

Analysts have said that the CCP is concerned that foreign influences could make religious groups difficult to control.

“Arabic is seen as a foreign language and knowledge of it is now seen as something outside of the control of the state,” said Darren Byler, an anthropologist at the University of Washington who studies Xinjiang.

“It is also seen as connected to international forms of piety, or in the eyes of state authorities, religious extremism. They want Islam in China to operate primarily through Chinese language,” he said.

Kelly Hammond, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas who studies Muslims of the Hui minority in China, said that the measures were part of a “drive to create a new normal.”

Beijing is home to at least 1,000 halal shops and restaurants, according to the Meituan Dianping food delivery app, spread across the city’s historic Muslim quarter, as well as in other neighborhoods.

It was not clear if every such restaurant in Beijing has been told to cover Arabic script and Muslim symbols.

One manager at a restaurant still displaying Arabic said that he had been ordered to remove it, but was waiting for his new signs.