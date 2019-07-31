Hong Kong protesters cause commuter chaos

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters yesterday blocked train services during the early morning rush hour, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil the territory.

What started three months ago as rallies against an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kongers to be sent to China for trial, has morphed into a wider backlash against the Hong Kong Legislative Council and their political masters in Beijing.

Protests have occurred almost daily, sometimes with little notice, disrupting business, piling pressure on Hong Kong’s beleaguered government and stretching the territory’s police force, which some have accused of using excessive force.

Train doors were blocked by pro-democracy advocates, playing havoc with services and forcing hundreds of people to stream out of railway stations in search of alternative transport.

“We don’t know how long we are going to stay here. We don’t have a leader. As you can see, this is a mass movement now,” said Sharon, a 21-year-old masked protester who declined to give her full name. “It’s not our intention to inconvenience people, but we have to make the authorities understand why we protest. We will continue with this as long as need.”

Others chanted: “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our time.”

By mid-morning, commuters were crammed into stations across the territory, waiting to board trains that were badly delayed, with no service on some lines.

Rail operator MTR Corp urged people to seek other forms of transport, while Radio Television Hong Kong reported that Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan (陳帆) had called on protesters to stop targeting a rail network that provides transport to 5 million people per day.

Some scuffles broke out between commuters and protesters, who gradually began to disperse, while more police were deployed in train stations.

Commuters grew frustrated over the travel disruption, and shops, including bakeries and convenience stores, had also begun to close.

“It’s so inconvenient and annoying, really. I am in a hurry to get to work, to make a living. Will you give away your salary to me?” a 64-year-old man surnamed Liu said.

Others were more supportive, refusing to blame the protesters.

“This non-cooperation movement is caused by Carrie Lam. She doesn’t cooperate with the people of Hong Kong or respond to their demands,” Jason Lo, 31, told reporters as he waited for a train.