Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Test a ‘solemn warning’

The government yesterday said that two missiles fired on Thursday were newly designed tactical weapons that sent a “solemn warning” to South Korea over plans to hold military drills with the US. The Korean Central News Agency provided no technical specifications, but said that the tests were of a “new-type tactical guided weapon” that sent a “solemn warning to the South Korean warmongers” over their insistence on holding the drills. Leader Kim Jong-un said that the missiles were capable of low-altitude flight and cautioned Seoul against “ignoring the warning” implicit in their development, the agency reported.

MONGOLIA

Leader to visit White House

President Khaltmaa Battulga is to meet with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday next week at the White House, which said that the visit would center on deepening cooperation between the two nations. The leaders are to discuss a range of issues, including defense and security, trade and investment, sovereignty and the rule of law. The plan follows a visit to Mongolia late last month by White House National Security Adviser John Bolton. The last time Mongolia’s leader visited the White House was in June 2011.

BALKANS

Cocaine ring stymied

Police from several European nations on Thursday announced that they have dismantled a cocaine smuggling ring. After months of investigations on three continents and 1 tonne of cocaine seized, 16 people were arrested, 11 in Europe — Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia and Switzerland — and five in Hong Kong, Europol said in a statement. The agency welcomed the disabling of the “Balkan organized criminal network suspected of large-scale cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe using private planes.”

SYRIA

Strikes kill 103 civilians

Airstrikes by the government and its allies on schools, hospitals, markets and bakeries have killed at least 103 civilians in the past 10 days, including 26 children, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement yesterday. “These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident,” Bachelet said, adding that the rising toll had been met with “apparent international indifference.” The government in April began its offensive against a rebel enclave in the northwest, the last area of insurgent opposition to President Bashar al-Assad. The offensive has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes or temporary shelters to seek refuge near the border with Turkey and has killed hundreds of civilians, according to war monitoring groups.