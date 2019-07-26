British PM fills his Cabinet with Brexiteers

AFP, LONDON

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday named Brexit hardliners to top posts, replacing most of the Cabinet after vowing to get a new divorce deal with the EU or leave without one by Oct. 31.

The former London mayor has pledged to break the political deadlock that has left Britain in crisis and forced his predecessor, former British prime minister Theresa May, to delay Brexit twice.

However, he faces opposition from within his own Conservative Party and across parliament to his threat of a “no deal” exit, while EU leaders warn they will not renegotiate the divorce agreement they struck with May.

Within hours of taking office, Johnson signaled his new approach by replacing top ministers.

“We are going to fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on Oct. 31, no ifs or buts,” Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.

Watched by his 31-year-old girlfriend Carrie Symonds, the 55-year-old leader said “the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters are going to get it wrong again,” but he added that Britain would “prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no deal.”

Shortly after, he named Dominic Raab as British secretary of state for foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

Raab has said he would support a suspension of parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit if necessary.

Johnson also named Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of an arch-Brexiteer faction of Conservative Party, as leader of the House of Commons, charged with guiding legislation through the chamber.

European Council President Donald Tusk was quick to congratulate Johnson, but added: “I look forward to meeting you to discuss — in detail — our cooperation.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose nation would be hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit, was more blunt.

“Any suggestion that there can be a whole new deal and negotiated in weeks or months is totally not in the real world,” Varadkar said.

His first Cabinet appointment was Sajid Javid, the son of Pakistani immigrants, who has been moved from home secretary to become chancellor of the exchequer.

He replaces Philip Hammond, who quit hours earlier after repeatedly condemning Johnson’s “no deal” threats and warning of the dire economic consequences if they are enacted.

Priti Patel, another fierce Brexiteer who had to resign from government in 2017 after holding unofficial meetings with top Israeli officials during a holiday, was named home secretary.

Gavin Williamson, who was sacked from the government earlier this year for allegedly leaking details of a deal involving Huawei Technologies Co, became secretary of state for education.