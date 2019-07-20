Agencies

PAKISTAN

Alleged spy granted access

The government has ordered consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian naval commander condemned to death for spying, following a decision this week by the International Court of Justice. The UN court on Wednesday in The Hague ruled that Pakistan should undertake an “effective review” of the case, adding that a “continued stay of execution” was needed for that to happen. “As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws for which modalities are being worked out,” the government said in a statement on Thursday. Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Baluchistan Province, the site of a long-running conflict between security forces and separatists. He was convicted of planning espionage and sabotage, and sentenced to death. India says Jadhav is innocent and had asked the UN court to intervene, saying his trial had been unfair and Pakistan had denied him diplomatic assistance.

FRANCE

Man spots own amputation

A man has lodged a complaint after claiming an image of his amputated leg was used as a health warning on tobacco packets across the EU without his permission. The 60-year-old, who lives in Metz, claims a picture displayed on a packet of rolling tobacco alongside the message “smoking clogs your arteries” is of his leg. The tobacco was bought in Luxembourg by his son, who said he recognized in the picture the burns and scars of his father’s leg, according to reports. The European Commission, which is responsible for the graphic images of smoking-induced disease on cigarette packets, rejected the claim, saying any similarity was purely coincidental and that every person depicted in its library of 42 images signed a consent form. “We can confirm that the individual mentioned is not depicted in the library of health warnings,” a commission spokesperson said. Antoine Fittante, a lawyer for the complainant, said: “We will have no trouble to prove that this is my client. My client feels betrayed, wounded in his dignity to see his disability on cigarette packets in tobacco shops.” His client lost his leg in 1997 after an attack in Albania.

UNITED STATES

Hottest June on record

Earth sizzled to its hottest June on record as the climate keeps going to extremes. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday announced that last month averaged 15.9°C, about 0.9°C warmer than the 20th-century average. It beat 2016 for the hottest June in records going back to 1880. Europe shattered its June temperature records by far, while other records were set in Russia, Africa, Asia and South America. France had its hottest month in history, which is unusual because this month is traditionally hotter.