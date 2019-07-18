Agencies

IRAN

Jailed Briton in psych ward

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been transferred from prison to a hospital psychiatric ward, the Free Nazanin Campaign, which is led by her husband Richard Ratcliffe, said yesterday. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was moved from Tehran’s Evin Prison to the psychiatric ward of Imam Khomeini Hospital, the group said in a statement. She was arrested in April 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow the government. Her family has been unable to establish the treatment or length of stay.

SPAIN

Cocaine under toupee seized

A Colombian man was detained at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under an over-sized toupee, police said on Tuesday. Arriving on a flight from Bogota, the man attracted police attention as he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat. They found a package stuck to his head with about 30,000 euros (US$33,636) of cocaine.

UNITED STATES

R. Kelly denied bail

A federal judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges. US District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling on Tuesday after Kelly was arrested last week and charged in Chicago and New York City with sex crimes, including having sex with minors and trying to cover it up. Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say: “Yes sir” when the judge asked if he understood the charges. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not guilty plea. Prosecutors argued that Kelly would be an extreme risk if released, especially to minors, and that he might flee.

SOUTH AFRICA

Johnny Clegg dies aged 66

Legendary singer Johnny Clegg, who blended Zulu rhythms with Western styles and defied apartheid segregation, died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, his manager said. “Johnny passed away [with] his family this afternoon after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer,” manager Roddy Quinn told SABC news. “Johnny leaves deep footprints in the hearts of every person that considers him/herself to be an African. He showed us what it was to assimilate to and embrace other cultures without losing your identity.” Clegg mastered the Zulu language and culture and high kicks of Zulu dance, forming multi-racial bands in defiance of the segregationist laws of the apartheid-era government, which censored his work.

VENEZUELA

Maduro-rant musician freed

Authorities have released a young musician who was jailed six weeks ago after taking to social media to vent her frustration against President Nicolas Maduro’s government. Karen Palacios blasted the government in a message that went viral after losing her job as top clarinetist in the National Philharmonic. Her mother says a week later two strangers appeared at their home saying that the 25-year-old was needed for an interview at the presidential palace, but she was instead locked up at a military prison and accused of breaching the nation’s hate law. Rights groups condemned Palacios’ arrest as an example of a deteriorating human rights situation.