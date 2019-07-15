Agencies

GERMANY

Mobs channel Kate Bush

Hundreds of red-clad fans of British singer Kate Bush on Saturday staged flash mobs in Berlin, Dublin, the Netherlands and Sydney as they re-enacted her classic hit, Wuthering Heights. Bush wrote the song aged 18, inspired after seeing an adaptation of Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel of the same name. Bush recorded it in 1978 dressed in red and it was her most successful single. Hundreds of fans gathered in Berlin’s Goerlitzer Park under light rain, recreating Bush’s moves for a performance lasting about four minutes. The annual tribute was started several years ago in Berlin.

TURKEY

Missile deliveries continue

Russia yesterday delivered more components of its S-400 air defense system, the Ministry of Defense tweeted yesterday. Four Russian cargo plane landed at Murted Air Base, near Ankara. The deliveries began on Friday.

CANADA

Citizen detained in China

A citizen has been detained in Yantai, China, the government said Saturday, but it did not provide details about the identity of the detainee, nor the reason for the detention. It also would not say if the detention was related to the arrests last week of 16 foreign teachers and students and three Chinese on drug allegations in Xuzhou.

RUSSIA

Telescope put into orbit

A Proton-M rocket on Saturday delivered a cutting-edge space telescope into orbit after days of launch delays, the space agency Roscosmos said. The telescope, named Spektr-RG, was delivered into a parking orbit before a final burn on Saturday that kicked the spacecraft out of Earth’s orbit and on to its final destination: the L2 Lagrange point. Lagrange points are unique positions in the solar system where objects can maintain their position relative to the sun and the planets that orbit it. L2 is 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. If all goes well, the telescope will arrive at its designated position in three months.

RUSSIA

Instagrammers cautioned

Environmentalists are warning people against coming into contact with the water of a bright blue reservoir nicknamed the “Siberian Maldives” after thousands of Novosibirsk residents — ranging from scantily clad women to newlyweds — have been instagramming near it. The reservoir is blue due to a chemical reaction between toxic waste elements from a local power station. Environmentalist Dmitry Shakhov said the water is saturated with heavy metals and harmful substanses and can cause allergic reactions or even chemical burns if ingested or touched. The Siberian Generating Co on Friday said that it had deployed guards to keep trespassers at bay, but insists the reservoir presents no environmental danger.

UNITED STATES

Man shot attacking center

An armed man who attacked an immigration detention facility in Washington state with “incendiary devices” was shot dead after a confrontation with Tacoma police, authorities said. Officers arrived at the Northwest Detention Center early on Saturday after a report a man armed with a rifle had set a car on fire and had attempted to ignite a large propane tank.

JAPAN

S Korea curbs discussed

The “inappropriate incidents” that triggered a crackdown by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on specialty material exports to South Korea must have been serious, senior ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Koichi Hagiuda yesterday said in a televised debate on public broadcaster NHK. The inappropriate incidents included cases affecting national security where export materials ended up overseas for weapons use, Tetsuo Saito, a senior member of the Komeito Party in the ruling coalition party, said during the debate. “We believe that the government’s actions were correct,” Hagiuda said. “But as Japan and South Korea are important neighbors, it would be disgraceful if this point alone puts the entirety of Japan-South Korean relations at odds.” Hagiuda also said that the country has not strengthened its export control to South Korea, but has merely reversed its preferential treatment.