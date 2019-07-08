Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Ancient site recognized

An Aboriginal settlement older than the pyramids that provides evidence that indigenous people developed sophisticated aquaculture thousands of years ago has been granted World Heritage status, the UN has announced. The Budj Bim Cultural Landscape was created by the Gunditjmara nation about 6,600 years ago and includes remnants of elaborate stone channels and pools built to harvest eels from a lake, and wetland swamp areas. The site also holds evidence of stone dwellings that counter the myth that Aboriginal peoples were simply nomadic hunter-gatherers with no established settlements or sophisticated means of food production.

IRAN

Tehran condemns ‘piracy’

The government said an oil tanker that was seized by British forces near Gibraltar was not destined for Syria. The ship “was navigating in international waters,” Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi told a news conference in Tehran. He said the tanker was not heading toward Syria, without saying where the vessel was going. “We consider this an act of piracy,” he said. Grace 1, a supertanker able to haul 2 million barrels of crude, was last week seized on suspicion that it was going to breach EU sanctions by delivering crude to Syria. The cargo came from Iran.

UNITED STATES

Vacant pizzeria explodes

A vacant pizza restaurant on Saturday exploded at a South Florida shopping plaza, injuring more than 21 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air. The blast flung debris widely along a busy road in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses and vehicles were damaged. Though firefighters found ruptured gas lines afterward, authorities said it was too early to determine a cause. The explosion demolished the building, leaving behind only part of its metal frame. The restaurant, called PizzaFire, had been out of business for several months.

NEPAL

Celebration canceled

The Tibetan community called off plans to mark the birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama after their request for a public celebration was rejected over security concerns, a government official said yesterday. The Dalai Lama turned 84 on Saturday and his followers in the country had hoped to celebrate the occasion in the capital, Kathmandu, but the government rejected their request. Krishna Bahadur Katuwal, assistant district administrator of Kathmandu, said the government refused permission for Tibetans to mark the Dalai Lama’s birthday because “infiltrators” could create trouble.

FINLAND

‘Wife carrying’ race held

A Lithuanian man and his wife on Saturday won the world “wife carrying” title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running. The prize was the wife’s weight in beer. Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife, Neringa Kirkliauskiene, cleared a grueling 253.5m obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds. That was just a 10th of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland’s Taisto Miettinen and his new partner, Katja Kovanen. The rules stipulate that the woman must be over 17 years of age and weigh at least 49kg. Despite the event’s name, couples do not have to be married and organizers said male contestants could “steal a neighbor’s wife” if they do not have a female companion.