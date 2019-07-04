US dairy groups support high-school coffee bars

AP, NEW YORK

Coffee bars selling US$3 iced lattes are popping up in US high schools, helped along by dairy groups scrambling for new ways to get people to drink milk.

It is one small way the dairy industry is fighting to slow the persistent decline in US milk consumption as eating habits change and rival drinks keep popping up on supermarket shelves.

At a high school in North Dakota, a US$5,000 grant from a dairy group helped pay for an espresso machine that makes lattes with about 237ml of milk each. The drinks used 2,000 liters of milk this year.

“We buy a lot of milk,” said Lynelle Johnson, the food service director for the Williston Public School District.

It is not clear how much coffee drinks in high schools might help boost milk consumption, or whether the concept will gain traction across the country.

However, with consumption of milk in the US down 40 percent since 1975, the dairy industry is looking for all the help it can get.

The industry famous for its “Got Milk” advertising campaign is hoping its newer “Undeniably Dairy” slogan will help fend off the almond, oat and soy alternatives that are becoming more popular.

Regional dairy groups are encouraging schools to serve milky drinks like smoothies and hot chocolate, as well as iced lattes.

The efforts came as the industry is trying to adjust to changing views about diet and nutrition.

With fat no longer seen as a dietary evil, skim milk has suffered the sharpest declines in demand in the past few years. It is difficult for dairy producers to reduce production of skim milk, as it is left over after making other products such as butter, cheese and ice cream.

As skim milk becomes especially tough to sell, Organic Valley is even drying some of the surplus and mixing it back into low-fat and fat-free milk to boost the nutrients and make it creamier.

“We’re just exploring everything we can,” said George Siemon, who was chief executive officer of Organic Valley when the plans were developed, but has since stepped down.

In Florida, a dairy group said it paid for coffee carts in 21 high schools in the past school year. In the southwest, a dairy group gave grants to seven schools for coffee programs.

The dairy industry blames rules that limit the fat content of milk in schools for declining consumption, arguing that generations of students are growing up disliking milk because of the watery taste of skim.