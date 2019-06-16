Notre-Dame to host its first Mass since devastating inferno

AFP, PARIS

The Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral was yesterday to host its first Mass, exactly two months after a devastating blaze that shocked France and the world.

For safety reasons, the mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit was to be celebrated on a very small scale. Worshipers were expected to don hard hats, but priests were to wear their ceremonial garb.

There were to be only about 30 people — half of them clergy — although the Mass was to be broadcast live on Catholic TV channel KTO.

The Mass was to start at 6pm in the Chapel of the Virgin on the east side of the cathedral behind the choir, which has been confirmed to be safe.

Aupetit was to be joined by the rector of Notre-Dame, Patrick Chauvet, as well as canons, volunteers, people working on the restoration and a handful of lay worshipers.

The date was chosen as it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral’s altar, celebrated every year on June 16.

The date is “highly significant, spiritually,” Chauvet told reporters, adding that he was happy to be able to show that “Notre-Dame is truly alive.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple and consumed the lattice of beams supporting the roof.

The diocese is awaiting a response from French authorities over whether it can reopen the esplanade in front of the cathedral to the public.

If the authorities approve the plan, the idea is to celebrate evening prayers there, the diocese said.

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshipers while the building is repaired.