Agencies

HAITI

Protest paralyzes capital

Protesters denouncing corruption on Sunday blocked roads and paralyzed much of the capital as they demanded the removal of President Jovenel Moise, while police reported two people have been killed and five injured. Demonstrators burned tires and threw stones during the march in Port-au-Prince, where the scent of burning rubber filled the air. Many stores and gas stations were closed and travel between some cities was impeded as protesters blocked roads with vehicles, stones and other large objects.

SYRIA

IS orphans handed over

The Kurdish administration in the northeast has handed over 12 French orphans born to extremist families to a French government delegation, an official said yesterday. The children, the oldest of whom is 10, had been living in camps where tens of thousands of people who fled fighting against the Islamic State (IS) group are still housed. Kurdish officials handed over “12 orphaned French children from IS families to a delegation from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” foreign affairs official Abdulkarim Omar said in a statement. The transfer took place in the town of Ain Issa on Sunday, he said.

NEW ZEALAND

Troops to return home

The government would begin scaling back its non-combat mission in Iraq next month and bring home the last of its troops by the middle of next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday. Wellington deployed troops on a “behind-the-wire” training mission in 2015 to boost the ability of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) to fight the Islamic State group. The small contingent of troops, currently 95, who have been working alongside the Australian army at the Taji military base north of Baghdad, had completed their mission, Ardern said. “When it comes to Iraq, it’s time to go,” Ardern said, adding that 44,000 ISF personnel had been trained at the base.

UNITED STATES

Crane collapse kills one

A construction crane buffeted by high winds during a storm toppled on a Dallas apartment building on Sunday, killing one woman in the building and injuring five other people, two of them critically, a fire official said. Crews searching the Elan City Lights building found the body of a woman inside after the crane collapsed and ripped a large gash into the side of the five-story structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told a media briefing. “The building itself has suffered multiple collapses in different areas of the building to include residential spaces and the parking garage,” Evans said.

UNITED STATES

Horse track to stay open

The Santa Anita Park horse racing track near Los Angeles would not close before the end of the season as requested by regulators, its owners said on Sunday, after media reported that two more horses died at the course, bringing the toll to 29 since Christmas last year. The leading thoroughbred racetrack voluntarily closed for most of March after a spate of racehorse deaths, most of them due to injuries. Following an inquiry by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the track reopened, pledging to implement safety reforms. However, the Los Angeles Times on Sunday reported that a four-year-old gelding was euthanized after being injured during a mile dirt race on Saturday, and a three-year-old filly died after cantering across the finish line.