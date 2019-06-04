Agencies

SRI LANKA

Kandy rocked by protests

Demonstrations by several thousand people yesterday gripped the city of Kandy as Buddhist monks demanded the sacking of three top Muslim politicians over the Easter suicide bombings. Even as shops and offices were closed in the city 115km east of Colombo, two of the Muslim leaders stepped down from their posts as provincial governors, President Maithripala Sirisena’s office said. The governors of the Eastern and Western provinces, both Sirisena appointees, tendered their resignations which were accepted, the president’s office said in a brief statement. The third Muslim leader is Minister of Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen, and political sources said all Muslim ministers were expected to step down from the government if he was forced out.

HONG KONG

Extradition bill to be altered

The government says it is willing to raise the threshold for extraditing criminal suspects amid concerns over proposed amendments to the territory’s extradition law. A government news release yesterday said additional safeguards include a requirement that extradition be permitted only for offenses punishable with prison sentences of seven years or more, rather than three as before. Governments requesting extradition would also have to provide assurances that the suspects would receive protections such as the presumption of innocence, the right to open trial, legal representation, the right to cross-examine witnesses, freedom from coerced confessions, the right to appeal and others.

SUDAN

Gunmen attack protest site

Gunmen yesterday moved to crush a long-running sit-in protest demanding the military surrender power to a civilian government, with reports of at least nine deaths and many people wounded. Gunfire and explosions rocked the site outside army headquarters in Khartoum as forces assaulted from all directions, protester Adel Ahmed said by telephone. Hundreds of people were seen fleeing the location. Protesters “are facing a massacre,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said. “The mask of the military council has fallen, revealing its face.” However, a spokesman for the ruling military council denied trying to break up the sit-in “by force” and said security forces were pursuing a group of “violators.” Opposition and protest groups said they were cutting off all contact and negotiations with the military council as a result of yesterday’s actions.

ZIMBABWE

Amnesty branch closed

Amnesty International has shut down its local branch over alleged abuse of donor funds and fraud by staff. The rights group says it has launched further investigations with the help of police into suspected graft and misconduct involving millions of dollars and the local branch has indefinitely been placed under administration. The alleged fraud was exposed in a forensic audit conducted last year.

THAILAND

Chatuchak blaze probed

Authorities yesterday began investigating a fire that roared through Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market on Sunday night, destroying scores of small shops. The fire emergency service said the blaze started after 9pm and affected more than 100 stalls. No injuries were reported. “The fire was just too big. People were evacuating their shops,” said eyewitness Younes Parvin, a university student who shot cellphone video of the blaze from about 20m away. “It was quite terrifying.”