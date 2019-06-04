Israelis mark Jerusalem Day amid tight security

AFP, JERUSALEM

Tens of thousands of flag-waving Israelis on Sunday marched through Jerusalem to mark their country’s capture of the city’s east in a 1967 war, with tensions heightened due to the holiday coinciding with the final days of Ramadan.

The march, including a large contingent of Jewish religious nationalists, passed under heavy security through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City in what Palestinians see as a provocation.

About 3,000 police were deployed, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

“We came to celebrate the day,” said Rina Ben Shimol, who came with her husband and their three young children from Kfar Tavor in northern Israel. “It is Zionism and it’s to strengthen the link with our origins and with the country.”

Earlier in the day, Palestinian worshippers clashed with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque, also located in the Old City in mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem.

Muslim worshippers at the mosque compound were angered over Jewish visits to the site — which is holy to both religions — in the final days of Ramadan.

According to police, protesters barricaded themselves in the mosque, from where they threw chairs and stones at forces who “dispersed” them.

The Muslim Waqf organization which oversees the site said police used rubber bullets and pepper spray, adding that seven people were arrested and 45 were wounded.

It said police shut the mosque’s doors and chained them.

Al-Aqsa mosque director Omar al-Kiswani accused Israel of violating an agreement not to allow such visits during the last days of Ramadan.

He said about 1,200 Jews visited the site on Sunday, while a Jewish organization that arranges visits there reported a similar number.

Jews are allowed to visit the site during set hours, but not pray there to avoid provoking tensions.

Jewish visits to the site, particularly by religious nationalists, usually increase for Jerusalem Dya.

Yesterday’s Jerusalem Day march culminated in celebrations at the Western Wall, which is below the Al-Aqsa compound and is the holiest site where Jews can pray.