Agencies

INDONESIA

Former first lady dies

Former first lady Ani Yudhoyono has died in Singapore. She was 66. The Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement of condolences that Yudhoyono passed away on Saturday morning. She was the wife of Indonesia’s sixth president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. She had been treated for cancer at the National University Hospital in Singapore for several months. She is survived by her husband, two sons and grandchildren.

KENYA

Huawei signs AU deal

Huawei Technologies on Friday said it had signed a draft agreement to reinforce its cooperation with the African Union (AU) in a number of areas, including in 5G communications that is at the heart of the Chinese telecom giant’s dispute with the US. The draft agreement would also reinforce their cooperation in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and high-speed networks. The agreement follows one signed in 2015. “This collaboration is witness to the continued confidence between the African Union and Huawei,” said Philippe Wang, Huawei vice president of public affairs and communication for northern Africa. He added that this accord should put a rest to “rumours that Huawei equipment leaked data, given that the AU conducted a complete audit of its IT system ... and the conclusions rejected information that appeared in the press last year.” Last year, the French newspaper Le Monde reported that China had spied on the AU’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, citing sources inside the organization.

HUNGARY

Boat crash search tricky

As divers on Friday descended into the Danube, Hungarian authorities predicted it would take an extended search to find the 21 people still missing after a boat carrying South Korean tourists was rammed by a cruise ship and sank into the river in Budapest. Seven people so far are confirmed dead and seven others were rescued. Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, visited the site of Wednesday’s accident and met with rescue and search officials before holding talks. “We have to prepare for a protracted search,” Szijjarto said he was told by Budapest river police, adding that authorities were also expecting help from Serbia, where the Danube flows after leaving Hungary. The Ministry of Interior said that about 60 experts were experimenting with theoretical models and test dives to find a “unique” method to salvage the sunken tour boat. It said the adverse conditions would not allow for the use of any traditional methods.

UNITED STATES

Elton John slams censorship

Elton John on Friday criticized Russia’s reported censorship of gay sex scenes in the new movie musical based on his life. John and the makers of Rocketman, which depicts the warts-and-all rise to fame of the gay British musician, issued a statement after Russian media reported that scenes involving gay sex and drug taking had been cut from a screening in Russia. “We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market,” John and the filmmakers said. “That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended, is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people,” their statement added.