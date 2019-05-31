Israeli parliament votes to hold election rerun after PM’s coalition attempts fail

AFP, JERUSALEM

The Israeli parliament yesterday voted to hold new elections weeks after previous polls in an unprecedented move provoked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to remain in power, despite failing to form a coalition.

Parliament voted 74-45 in favor of dissolving itself and setting elections for Sept. 17.

It came as the deadline for Netanyahu to form a coalition expired and followed raucous moments in parliament that saw opposition members chant: “Shame.”

The vote was prompted by Netanyahu’s failure to reach a coalition deal, even though his Likud party, along with its right-wing and religious allies, won a majority of 65 of 120 seats in the April 9 elections.

In a matter of weeks, Netanyahu has shifted from victory celebrations to tense, behind-the-scenes efforts to ensure his long tenure in power continues, eventually opting for new elections.

The move prevents Netanyahu’s nightmare scenario of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin selecting another person to try to form a government, but also sends the nation into what is likely to be another divisive election campaign.

Holding elections so close to together is unprecedented for Israel and the stakes could not be much higher for the 69-year-old prime minister.

Netanyahu is facing possible indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the months ahead, and is reportedly seeking legislation in the new parliament that would result in him being granted immunity.

He is also on track to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister in July, surpassing founding father David Ben-Gurion — and he is no doubt aware of the weighty milestone.

His efforts to form a new coalition hit a brick wall due to former Israeli minister of defense Avigdor Lieberman’s refusal to abandon a key demand, with his nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party’s five seats just enough to torment Netanyahu.

Lieberman wants legislation he supports aimed at having ultra-Orthodox Jews perform mandatory military service, like other Jewish Israelis, to be approved without changes.

The issue is highly sensitive in Israel and the legislation is opposed by ultra-Orthodox parties, who control 16 seats in parliament and are a key part of Netanyahu’s alliance.

Netanyahu sought to place full blame on Lieberman after the parliament vote, alleging that he “had no intention to reach agreements and just wanted to bring down the government.”

“We will have a clear and strong election campaign, and win,” Netanyahu said.

Lieberman has long championed the military service issue and speaks out regularly against attempts by the ultra-Orthodox to impose religious restrictions on Israeli society at large.