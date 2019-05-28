Turmoil deepens in PNG government

Reuters, SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia

Political turmoil in Papua New Guinea (PNG) deepened yesterday as the opposition raised doubts about an offer from PNG Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to resign and vowed a long fight to get rid of him as uncertainty knocked shares linked to its resources sector.

Protests over the benefits of investment failing to reach the hinterland have dogged the government, sapping enough support from the ruling coalition for the opposition to claim it can now command a parliamentary majority.

O’Neill had resisted calls to resign for weeks, but his opponents on Friday said that they had rallied enough support in parliament to oust him.

On Sunday, he said he would quit in favor of former PNG prime minister Julius Chan.

However, O’Neill has yet to formally resign and has said he has filed a court challenge to a looming vote of no confidence.

At the same time, it was not clear whether an opposition-dominated chamber would accept Chan when parliament resumes today.

O’Neill’s spokesman yesterday said that he would not quit before his court challenge to the procedure for a no-confidence vote is heard and there is no timetable for that.

William Duma, who quit his position as state investment minister on Friday and led his party over to the opposition, said O’Neill was the key to ending the political crisis.

“If he does the honorable thing and resigns, it’ll be over and we will have a new leader,” Duma said by telephone from the Lagnua Hotel in the capital, Port Moresby, where the opposition has been camped for weeks mustering support.

“If he drags it, we are prepared to go in for the long haul, because we have lost our respect for him,” he said, citing corruption accusations — which O’Neill denies — and what he described as the prime minister’s dictatorial style among reasons for his defection from the government’s ranks.

Analysts say political turbulence will delay projects on the drawing board and put future plans under a cloud, while Total SA and ExxonMobil Corp, oil majors with interests in PNG, would be watching closely.

Paul Barker, executive director at Port Moresby-based think tank Institute of National Affairs, said that O’Neill could be playing for time, perhaps in the hope of building new alliances.

“A lot of people think that it’s a fudging exercise to draw the process out for a fair while and to somehow avoid the vote of no confidence,” Barker said. “PNG politics is a very fluid thing and there are not many ideological reasons why you would be on one side or another, so you can flow fairly readily.”

The impasse threatens to delay a US$13 billion plan led by Total to double liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, sending shares in one of its partners, Oil Search Ltd, down nearly 4 percent yesterday.

“The resignation of Peter O’Neill will delay first gas from the LNG expansion projects until beyond 2025,” Wood Mackenzie analyst David Low said by e-mail.

“While we still expect the project to go ahead, the political turmoil opens the door to competing projects and increases the risk of knock-on delays,” Low said.

Chan’s position as caretaker was also unclear, after he said he was not seeking the leadership and would only take it if he had the support both government and opposition, which he was yet to secure.

“We will not choose him,” opposition lawmaker Allan Bird told reporters in a text message. “We want a complete break from O’Neill [and] Chan is just a proxy for O’Neill.”