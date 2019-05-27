Agencies

THAILAND

Ex-prime minister Prem dies

Former prime minister Prem Tinsulanonda, one of the kingdom’s most influential political figures over four decades, who also served as army commander and adviser to the royal palace, died yesterday morning at age 98. Prem was best noted for his devotion to the monarchy, especially former king Bhumibol Adulyadej, who appointed him head of his Privy Council in 1998. Prem died of heart failure in a hospital in Bangkok, newspaper reports said.

CHINA

Ship’s gas leak kills 10

At least 10 people died and 19 were injured on Saturday after carbon dioxide leaked from a cargo ship’s fire prevention system in at Longyan Port in Weihai, Shangdong Province, local officials said yesterday. The gas leak occurred at 4pm, and the local government said through its Sino Weibo account that the injured were receiving medical treatment and their condition is stable. The ship was being repaired when the leak happened. A preliminary investigation has found that the accident was the result of improper procedures by the ship’s crew. Police have the “relevant personnel” in custody, authorities said.

IRAN

Envoys visit neighbors

Top officials are touring neighboring countries, including three Persian Gulf monarchies, after the US announced plans to increase troop deployments in the region. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Saturday night for meetings about the tensions, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. His deputy, Abbas Araghchi, yesterday started a tour that will take him to Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said. Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamad Halbousi on Saturday said Baghdad was ready to mediate between Tehran and Washington if asked to do so.

TURKEY

Ocalan urges end to strikes

Imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan has called for an end to hunger strikes by about 3,000 jailed supporters who have been protesting the conditions of his detention, his lawyers said yesterday. “I expect the action to come to an end in light of the broad statements to be made by my two lawyers,” Ocalan said in a message read by his lawyer Nevroz Uysal during a news conference in Istanbul. Ocalan was allowed to see his lawyers this month for the first time in eight years. During a visit on Wednesday, Ocalan said the hunger strikes “had achieved their goal,” they said.

SYRIA

More arms from Turkey

Turkey has equipped an array of mainstream rebels it backs with fresh supplies of weaponry to help them try to repel a major Russian-backed assault, senior opposition officials and rebel sources said on Saturday. Ankara stepped up supplies in recent days after failing to persuade Russia to end its escalation to avert a major influx of refugees into Turkey, two senior opposition figures said.

NIGERIA

Ambush kills at least 20

Witnesses say at least 20 people are dead and many others are missing after suspected militants ambushed a military and civilian convoy in the northeast on Saturday morning. The military was relocating civilians to a displacement camp in Damboa when the ambush occurred. One survivor said the convoy contained hundreds of civilians and a few dozen soldiers, but only a few people reached Damboa.