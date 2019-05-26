Agencies

GERMANY

Military probes reporters

The military is investigating what information three Chinese reporters collected while Chancellor Angela Merkel visited a NATO unit, signaling heightened mistrust of the state-run Xinhua news agency. The Xinhua reporters raised suspicion by filming military equipment and interviewing soldiers about their daily routines, according to a person familiar with the incident, who asked not to be identified discussing security matters. They were accredited along with other journalists to enter the base and report on Merkel’s visit to the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force training area at Munster on Monday. An intelligence official said Xinhua has been under observation for some time due to its links to the Chinese Communist Party.

JAPAN

Trump arrives in Tokyo

US President Donald Trump yesterday arrived in the country for a four-day trip likely to be dominated by warm words and friendly images, but relatively light on substantive progress over trade. Air Force One touched down in Tokyo just before 5pm on a sunny afternoon. Japanese and US officials hail as “unprecedented” the relationship between Trump and his “golf buddy” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the pair would again find time for a round to cement their diplomatic bromance. The official centrepiece is Trump’s meeting tomorrow with new Emperor Naruhito.

THAILAND

Fire on ship injures 25

A fire erupted on a cargo ship docked at a port, triggering a blast and leaving at least 25 workers suffering from smoke inhalation and other injuries, officials said yesterday. The district around Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chonburi Province, two hours south of the capital, Bangkok, has been declared a “danger zone,” port director Yuthana Mokkhao said. The fire broke out at 6:35am on the cargo ship named KMTC Hong Kong, which was moored to the port terminal. Photographs circulated on local media showed thick smoke billowing from the freight ship as the fire blazed. Yuthana said people on the port were “affected by smoke inhalation and hit by shrapnel.”

AFGHANISTAN

Floods kill 24, injure 11

At least 24 people have been killed and 11 injured in the past month as a new wave of heavy rains and flooding has swept parts of the country, the government said yesterday. The Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that flooding has affected six of the country’s 34 provinces, including the capital, Kabul. About 500 people were rescued in central Bamyan Province’s Sheber district, it said. Floods have destroyed more than 220 homes this month and partially damaged 116 more nationwide, it added.

FRANCE

Boat firm boss jailed

The boss of a second-hand boat firm was on Friday sentenced to prison for selling dozens of vessels to desperate migrants, who used them to cross the English Channel. Emmanuel Desreux, 45, was given 18 months behind bars and another 18 months suspended sentence for selling what investigators said was 39 inflatable boats with motors to migrants to navigate across the busy waterway from to the UK. A taxi driver accomplice who organized the transport of the boats and some of the migrants to beaches, Jean-Claude Demeyer, 54, was also sentenced by the court in Boulogne-sur-mer to one year in prison.