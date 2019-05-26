French police hunt suspect after Lyon bomb ‘attack’

AFP, LYON, France

Police in France were yesterday hunting a suspect following a blast in a pedestrian street in the heart of the city of Lyon that wounded more than a dozen people just two days ahead of the country’s hotly contested European Parliament elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the explosion that happened on Friday, apparently from a package packed with shrapnel, an “attack” and sent French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner to Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses on Twitter as they sought the suspect, a man believed to be in his early 30s on a mountain bicycle caught on security cameras in the area immediately before the explosion.

An image of the man, wearing light-colored shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, was posted. He was described as “dangerous.”

French Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet told BFM television that it was too soon to say whether the blast was a “terrorist act.”

The number of wounded stood at 13 people, with 11 taken to hospitals. None of the injuries was life-threatening. The casualties comprised eight women, a 10-year-old girl and four men.

A police source said the package contained “screws or bolts.”

It had been placed in front of a bakery near a busy corner of two popular streets at about 17:30pm.

The blast occurred on a narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic center of the southeast city. The area was evacuated and cordoned off by police.

“There was an explosion and I thought it was a car crash,” said Eva, a 17-year-old student who was about 15m from the site of the blast.

“There were bits of electric wire near me, and batteries and bits of cardboard and plastic. The windows were blown out,” he said.

The attack upended last-minute campaigning ahead of the European Parliament vote today, with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe canceling his appearance at his centrist party’s final rally on Friday night.

A terrorism probe was opened by the Paris prosecutors’ office, which has jurisdiction over all terror cases in the country.

“I was working, serving customers, and all of a sudden there was a huge boom,” said Omar Ghezza, a baker who works nearby.

“We though it had something to do with renovation work, but it was an abandoned package,” he said.

France has been on high alert following a wave of deadly extremist terror attacks since 2015, which have killed more than 250 people.

“It’s an area in the very center of Lyon, a major street,” the city’s deputy mayor in charge of security, Jean-Yves Secheresse, told BFM television.

“These areas are highly secured, the police are continually present,” as were patrols by soldiers deployed in a long-running anti-terror operation, he said.