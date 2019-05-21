Agencies

COLOMBIA

Reporter leaves country

New York Times reporter Nicholas Casey on Sunday said that he left the nation amid controversy over a story of his on its military and what he called false allegations from pro-government parties. The Times Andean bureau chief penned an article entitled “Colombia Army’s New Kill Orders Send Chill Down Ranks,” putting some in Bogota and among government allies on the defensive. It was enough to alarm lawmaker Maria Fernanda Cabal of the party of President Ivan Duque. Cabal posted photographs of the Times story on Twitter and wrote: “This is the ‘journalist’ Nicholas Casey, who in 2016 toured with the FARC in the jungle. How much could they have paid him for this story? And for this one he just wrote against the Colombian army?” The message quickly went viral, with lawmakers and military officials joining in.

UNITED KINGDOM

Vandals destroy train set

Vandals have smashed up a model railway show, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and leaving exhibitors “devastated and distraught.” Members of Market Deeping Model Railway club were forced to cancel their annual exhibition at Welland academy in Stamford, Lincolnshire, after the break-in and rampage in the early hours of Saturday morning. The club’s chairman, Peter Davies, 70, told BBC News that the exhibits, including a locomotive unit worth about ￡8,500 (US$10,840), had been smashed, thrown around and stamped on. Four youths who were arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage have since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries. Davies said one club member had spent 25 years working on an exhibit that had been wrecked.

ITALY

Government tensions rise

Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini’s top aide turned against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as tensions within the populist government escalated over immigration before this week’s European vote. Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is also Cabinet secretary, voiced long-running frustration among lieutenants of the right-wing League party against the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which picked Conte a year ago. “Conte is no longer impartial,” Giorgetti told newspaper La Stampa. Conte tries to act as a mediator between the League and Five Star, but “when the clash becomes tough and he has to take a side, he goes for the stand of those who put him forward,” Giorgetti said. “The situation cannot last for ever.” Senior officials in the League and Five Star have said the infighting is mainly due to the election campaign, although uncertainty remains on the coalition’s future.

UNITED STATES

Convict asks for money

A Russian gun rights advocate serving a US prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs. Maria Butina was last month sentenced to 18 months after she admitted gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker. In the video that appeared on social media, Butina speaks on a telephone in a dormitory with bunk beds. She says her lawyer is filing an appeal and she asks for contributions to help pay him. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday on state TV that “we aren’t financing a lawyer, but we are doing everything so that she will be afforded all rights as a Russian citizen.”