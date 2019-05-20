Macron forced to reduce his ambitions for Europe

AP, PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron sees himself as Europe’s savior and this week’s European Parliament elections as a make-or-break moment for the beleaguered EU, but Macron is no longer the fresh-faced force who marched into a surprising presidential victory to the rousing EU anthem two years ago.

His pro-Europe vision has collided with populists and national interests across the continent. At home, his political vision has given rise to France’s raucous yellow vest uprising over his government’s pro-business policies.

Macron wanted the European Parliament elections that begin on Thursday to be the key moment that he could push his ambitions for a stronger Europe — but instead, nationalists and populists who criticized the 28-nation bloc could achieve unprecedented success.

They argue that EU leaders have failed to manage migration into the continent and remain out of touch with ordinary workers’ concerns.

“We have a crisis of the European Union. This is a matter of fact. Everywhere in Europe, when you look at the past five to six years, in our country but in a lot of countries, all the extremes, extreme-rights, are increasing,” Macron said on Thursday, making an unexpected appeal for European unity on the sidelines of a technology trade show.

“On currency, on digital, on climate action, we need more Europe,” he said. “I want the EU to be more protective of our borders regarding migration, terrorism and so on, but I think if you fragment Europe, there is no chance you have a stronger Europe.”

France’s youngest president grew up with the EU and has been using the shared European euro currency his whole adult life, and sees it as Europe’s only chance to stay in the global economic game.

He has visited 20 of the EU’s 28 countries in his two years in office, and while he acknowledges the EU’s problems, he wants to fix the bloc — not disassemble it.

Macron won the 2017 presidential election over France’s far-right, anti-immigration party leader Marine Le Pen on a pledge to make Europe stronger to face global competition against the US and China. Since then, he has had to make compromises with other EU leaders — and clashed with some nations where populist parties govern, from Poland to Italy.

Four months after his election, Macron outlined his vision for Europe in a sweeping speech at Paris’ Sorbonne university, calling for a joint EU budget, shared military forces and harmonized taxes.

However, with Brexit looming and nationalism rising, Macron has had to reconsider his ambitions.

“In Europe, what is expected from France is to clearly say what it wants, its goals, its ambitions, and then be able to build a compromise with Germany to move forward” with other European countries, Macron said last week.

Macron stressed that despite her initial reluctance, German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed last year to create a eurozone budget they hope will boost investment and provide a safety mechanism for the 19 nations using the euro currency.

In March, Macron sought to draw support for a Europe of “freedom, protection and progress” with a written call to voters in 28 countries to reject nationalist parties that “offer nothing.”

He also proposed to define a roadmap for the EU by the end of this year in a discussion with all member nations and a panel of European citizens.