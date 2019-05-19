AGENCIES

BANGLADESH

Refugee crossing prevented

Authorities prevented 84 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar from attempting a perilous boat journey to Malaysia, officials said yesterday. Police in Pekua said that 67 Rohingya Muslims from Kutupalong — the largest refugee settlement in the world — were stopped as they waited to board a fishing trawler. They included 31 women and 15 children. On St Martin’s, a small island in the Bay of Bengal, the country’s coast guard stopped 17 other Rohingya and five Bangladeshi traffickers before they could board a rickety fishing boat. Regional coast guard commander Fayezul Islam Mondol said that they were acting on a tip off. Refugees frequently spend their life savings to embark on dangerous boat journeys that they believe would improve their lives, but many fall prey to international human trafficking gangs. Most attempt the journey before March, when the sea is calm before the monsoon season sets in, but experts said that traffickers have been convincing the refugees to attempt the crossing even in rough waters.

NORTH KOREA

UN petitioned over ship

The government has demanded that the UN take “urgent measures” to help return a cargo ship taken by the US, calling the seizure a “heinous” act. Washington last week announced that it had taken possession of the North Korean-registered bulk carrier M/V Wise Honest — a year after it was detained in Indonesia — citing activities that breached US sanctions. The seizure came amid heightened tensions after Pyongyang conducted weapons drills involving short-range missiles in the past few weeks, and with nuclear talks deadlocked since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong-un earlier this year. In a letter sent on Friday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ambassador to the UN Kim Song said that the incident was “an unlawful and outrageous act,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported. “This act of dispossession has clearly indicated that the US is indeed a gangster country that does not care at all about international laws,” the letter said. The representative asked Guterres to “take urgent measures as a way of contributing to the stability of the Korean Peninsula and proving the impartiality of the UN.”

THAILAND

Dog saves abandoned baby

An attentive dog in the country’s northeast is being hailed as a hero after finding and saving an infant allegedly buried in a field by his teenage mother, police said yesterday. The newborn was lying on Wednesday under a layer of dirt near a farm in the Chumpuang District of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, but was found the same day by a curious canine named Ping Pong. The dog dug around the area and began barking, alerting his owner, a cattle herder, who went to the site. “I don’t think it was long after his mother buried him before the dog found him,” case officer Panuvat Udkam said. He added that the boy was healthy, recovering in the hospital and so young he had not yet been named. The teenage mother was charged with attempted murder and abandonment of children. The suspect was 15 years old and had tried to dispose of the child because she was afraid her parents would get angry, Panuvat said, adding: “So after she delivered the baby by herself, she buried it.”