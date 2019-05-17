Agencies

HONG KONG

‘Umbrella’ activist jailed

Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), one of the leaders of the 2014 “Umbrella movement,” was sent back to jail yesterday after losing an appeal against a contempt of court sentence. Wong was in January last year sentenced to three months in jail for disobeying a court order and not leaving a protest zone during the pro-democracy rallies. The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, but reduced his jail sentence to two months. “It is an affront to the court and must be met with a deterrent sentence,” the three judges said in a written summary. “Any suggestion that he is punished because of his status or notoriety as a committed social activist or any other reason, whatever it might be, is entirely baseless and misconceived,” they wrote. As guards led Wong away, he shouted: “Everyone keep going.” Dozens of supporters in the public gallery cheered back in response.

CHINA

Building collapse traps nine

Nine construction workers were trapped after the roof of a car dealership collapsed in Shanghai yesterday while it was being renovated, but rescue personnel managed to pull 11 others to safety, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 11:30am in a central Shanghai neighborhood, the fire rescue bureau of the Ministry of Emergency Management said on its social media account. The posting showed pictures of emergency rescue personnel pulling bloodied and dust-covered construction workers out of piles of rubble, fallen concrete pillars and shattered wooden beams. The low-rise building had been used as a dealership for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the bureau said. It did not say whether anyone was killed or provide details of any injuries suffered by those who were rescued, and authorities sealed off the area shortly after the accident.

CHINA

Swine fever ‘disastrous’

African swine fever is a national crisis requiring more government funding to quell, China Animal Agriculture Association director Li Xirong (李希榮) said yesterday. The full extent of the damage to the nation’s US$128 billion pork industry is still being fathomed, and any estimate of the economic impact on the industry would be “stunning,” Li told more than 400 people involved in the sector at a meeting in Wuhan. The combined sixth Global Pig Forum and 16th China Swine Industry Development Conference is one of the biggest industry gatherings since the disease was first reported in August last year. Other major international meetings have been canceled on concern that clothing on delegates from affected nations might introduce the virus. African swine fever has become a disastrous issue, Li said. The pig industry must focus on how to stop it spreading further, how to restore pork production and identify alternative sources of meat, he added. A State Council meeting, slated for yesterday, was to discuss ways to maintain pork supply, he said.

SRI LANKA

Alarm over reinstatement

An international rights group yesterday expressed alarm over the army’s decision to reinstate an intelligence officer accused of high-profile attacks against journalists, including the assassination of a senior editor. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said that reinstating Major Prabath Bulathwatte created new threats for the media, which is under a state of emergency following the Easter attacks. Bulathwatte was arrested in 2017 in connection with a string of attacks against journalists during the regime of former president Mahinda Rajapakse and is currently on bail. Army commander Mahesh Senanayake last week told a local TV network that Bulathwatte has been reinstated to boost the battle against local militants following the April 21 bombings.