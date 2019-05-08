Agencies

CYPRUS

Police chief apologizes

New police chief Kypros Michailides yesterday apologized to the families of seven foreign women and girls who an army captain has confessed to killing. Michailides said at a ceremony to mark his appointment that he offered the apology because police had failed to protect the victims. He said those who failed would be held accountable. President Nicos Anastasiades fired Michaelides’ predecessor over the “negligence” of some officers. Police have been accused of failing to properly investigate initial missing persons’ reports. On Sunday, search crews found a small suitcase that authorities believe contained the remains of an eight-year-old girl.

UNITED STATES

Viewers spot coffee cup

Game of Thrones fans got a taste of the modern world when viewers spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. The characters Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out-of-place cup in Sunday’s episode. Many viewers said that the show should have caught the gaffe, which turned into a meme on Monday. HBO poked fun at the oversight: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

UNITED STATES

Cohen goes to prison

Michael Cohen on Monday took a last swipe at President Donald Trump while reporting to federal prison to start a three-year sentence for crimes including tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made to protect his former boss. “I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country,” Cohen told reporters outside his Manhattan apartment. “There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day where I can share the truth.” Cohen, 52, then stumbled through a crush of media, ignoring shouted questions and got into a waiting Cadillac Escalade, which drove him to jail 115km northwest of New York City.

UNITED STATES

Legislator berates protester

A Democratic Pennsylvania state lawmaker has drawn criticism for recording himself berating a female demonstrator at length outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia, calling her an “old white lady” and her protest “grotesque.” State Representative Brian Sims posted an eight-minute-plus video on social media that showed him peppering the woman with questions and criticism. As she studiously ignored him, Sims told viewers the woman had been confronting the people who were walking into the clinic. “Get your camera out of my face,” she told Sims after about four minutes of confrontation. State Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiorgio said the video shows extremism and hypocrisy.

UNITED STATES

Widow sues billionaire

The widow of an auto racing instructor is suing a Mexican billionaire and his teenage son over the man’s death last month in a training crash. The Palm Beach Post said the wife of Peter London is suing Carlos Peralta Quintero and his 18-year-old son, Nicolas Peralta Quintero, for the April 16 crash at Palm Beach International Raceway. The lawsuit says London was teaching the younger Peralta in the young man’s 2013 Lamborghini Avendator when it crashed into a concrete barrier. London died, while Nicolas Peralta suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA