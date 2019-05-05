Agencies

UNITED STATES

Strong rhetoric on Xinjiang

An official on Friday accused China of putting more than 1 million minority Muslims in “concentration camps,” in some of the strongest US condemnation to date of what it calls Beijing’s mass detention of Muslim groups. The comments by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver are likely to increase tension with Beijing, which describes the sites as vocational education training centers. “The [Chinese] Communist Party is using the security forces for mass imprisonment of Chinese Muslims in concentration camps,” Schriver told a Pentagon briefing during a broader discussion about China’s military, estimating that the number of detained Muslims could be “closer to 3 million citizens.” Asked by a reporter why he used the term, Schriver said that it was justified “given what we understand to be the magnitude of the detention, at least 1 million, but likely closer to 3 million citizens out of a population of about 10 million.”

ESWATINI

Thousands march for reform

In a rare show of defiance, thousands of people on Friday demonstrated to demand political reforms. About 3,000 protesters, many sporting red T-shirts, took to the streets of Manzini, marching amid a heavy police presence. Political parties and pro-democracy groups have been outlawed for nearly five decades. One of the protest organizers, Wandile Dludlu, of the Swaziland United Democratic Front, said that the strong turnout shows that the political situation has reached a crisis point. “Swazis ... want to elect their own government. The current arrangement is not people-driven. It is appointed by king to serve the king not the people,” Dludlu said.

GERMANY

Three held over darknet site

Three people accused of running one of the world’s largest dark Web sites for selling drugs and other contraband have been arrested and charged in two countries following a two-year investigation, US prosecutors said on Friday. A fourth man who allegedly acted as a moderator and promoter for the site, Wall Street Market, was taken into custody in Brazil, California federal prosecutors said. “This case shows that we can hunt down these criminals wherever they hide,” US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. Tibo Lousee, Klaus-Martin Frost and Jonathan Kalla are accused of running Wall Street Market for nearly three years, providing a darknet platform for the sale of narcotics, counterfeit goods and hacking software to 1.1 million customers. The men, known to US, Dutch and German investigators as “coder420,” “Kronos” and “TheOne,” also face charges in Germany. Prosecutors in Frankfurt said that the federal criminal investigation office had secured the platform’s server infrastructure.

ISRAEL

Militants fire rocket barrage

Gaza militants yesterday fired dozens of rockets at Israel, which responded with strikes that killed a Palestinian, officials said, as a fragile ceasefire again faltered. About 90 rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave and its air defenses intercepted dozens of them, the army said, adding that it had targeted two rocket launchers with an airstrike in response, and its tanks hit a number of military posts used by Hamas. A Gazan security source said that a series of Israeli strikes hit at least three separate areas of the Gaza Strip and that three “resistance fighters” were wounded. No casualties were reported on the Israeli side.