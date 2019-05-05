Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet Japanese well-wishers for first time

AP, TOKYO

Japanese Emperor Naruhito yesterday greeted the public for the first time since his succession, expressing hope for Japan to keep pursuing peace.

Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his 85-year-old father, Akihito, abdicated.

From a balcony overlooking the palace ground, Naruhito thanked tens of thousands of well-wishers for congratulating him.

“I am deeply grateful and pleased that I am receiving celebration from you all today,” said Naruhito, wearing a formal suit and standing next to his wife, Empress Masako. “I wish for your health and happiness, and sincerely hope that our country pursues world peace hand in hand with other countries and will develop further.”

As he waved from the balcony, where he was accompanied by other members of his royal family, the spectators cheered, took photographs and waved Japanese flags.

Akihito, who became the emperor emeritus, and his wife, Michiko, were not present to avoid concerns about interference with the serving emperor.

Naruhito was scheduled to make balcony appearances several more times through the evening to greet many more people still waiting in long lines outside the palace.

An estimated 65,000 people reportedly went to the palace to celebrate.

Naruhito, at his succession ceremony on Wednesday, pledged to emulate his father in seeking peace and staying close to the people.