Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Three-eyed snake found

A three-eyed snake found slithering down a road in Humpty Doo has sparked amusement in a nation already accustomed to unusual wildlife. Rangers dubbed the serpent “Monty Python” after finding it on a highway in late March. X-rays showed that all three of its eyes were functioning, the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission said on Facebook, adding that such deformities are common among reptiles. Wildlife officers told the Northern Territory News that the 40cm carpet python was about three months old and died after about a month in captivity. “It’s remarkable it was able to survive so long in the wild with its deformity,” ranger Ray Chatto told the newspaper yesterday. However, Monty Python found a new life online after the commission posted photographs of it on Facebook. “I tried to come up with a few jokes, but they just got cornea and cornea,” one user wrote.

JAPAN

Abe open to talks with Kim

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he is ready to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without conditions, Sankei reported yesterday. Resolving the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korean agents decades ago to train North Korean spies has for years been a condition for improving diplomatic and economic ties. Abe signaled the shift in an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday, saying that the only way to “break the current mutual distrust” was for him to hold unconditional talks with Kim. The last meeting between the leaders of Japan and North Korea was in 2004.

CHINA

‘US$6.5m’ paid in scandal

The mother of a Chinese student yesterday said that she paid US$6.5 million to the man at the heart of a US college admission scandal, but was duped into believing the sum was a charitable donation. William “Rick” Singer has pleaded guilty to working with coaches, university administrators and exam monitors to get the children of wealthy families into colleges. Most of the cases have involved parents paying between US$15,000 and US$600,000 to ensure their children got into college, but earlier this week, US media reported that Singer received a payment of US$6.5 million from a wealthy Chinese family whose daughter got into Stanford in 2017. The family’s lawyers released a statement in which she said that Singer had led her to believe it was a legitimate donation that would go toward Stanford’s staff salaries and scholarship program.