UK minister sacked over Huawei leak

AFP, LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May sacked British Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson following a probe into the leak of news that Britain had conditionally allowed Huawei Technologies to develop its 5G network.

“The Prime Minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve in the role of defense secretary and as a member of her Cabinet,” said a spokeswoman from her Downing Street office.

May said in a letter to Williamson that the investigation “provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorized disclosure” from the April 23 meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), although he “strenuously denied” responsibility.

“No other credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified,” May wrote.

“This is an extremely serious matter and a deeply disappointing one,” she added, with Williamson now facing the possibility of a criminal probe.

“This must now be referred to the Metropolitan Police for a thorough criminal investigation into breaches of the Official Secrets Act,” Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said.

Williamson responded in a letter to May, saying he was “sorry you felt recent leaks” originated from the defense ministry.

“I strenuously deny that I was in any way involved in this leak and I am confident that a thorough and formal inquiry would have vindicated my position,” he wrote.

He revealed that May had given him the chance to resign, but turned it down as it would have been an acceptance of guilt.

Downing Street later announced that British Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt would replace Williamson and become the country’s first female defense minister, while continuing in her current role.

Britain’s already splintered government was rocked by the scandal last month over who leaked news that May was to let Huawei develop Britain’s 5G network.

The bitterly disputed decision was reportedly made at the April 23 meeting of the NSC.

NSC discussions are only attended by senior ministers and security officials who first sign the Official Secrets Act that commits them to keep conversations private or risk prosecution.

However, the Daily Telegraph reported that May approved granting Huawei permission to build up “non-core” elements of Britain’s next-generation telecommunications network.

The US is adamantly opposed to Huawei’s involvement because of the firm’s obligation under Chinese law to help its home government gather intelligence or provide other security services when required.

May told Williamson it was “vital” that members of the NSC ... were able to have “frank and detailed discussions in full confidence” that they would not be made public.

She added that she was “concerned by the manner in which you have engaged with this investigation”, saying his conduct “has not been of the same standard” as other members of the NSC.

Media reported that British Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill — the country’s most senior civil servant — gave those present an ultimatum to deny responsibility for the leak.

Williamson was one of the first to do so, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

His allies told Sky News reporter Kate McCann that they suspect Sedwill of engineering the sacking over historical disagreements between the pair.