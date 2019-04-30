France holds four over ‘extremely violent’ attack plot

AFP and AP, PARIS and BERLIN

Three adults and a teenager have been arrested over a planned attack on the security forces in the coming days, prosecutors said yesterday, which a minister described as “extremely violent.”

The four were arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into a terrorist conspiracy, but there were no immediate details on the nature of the planned attack.

“Four people are being held over a plan to carry out an extremely violent terror attack,” French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner said.

One of the suspects is a minor serving a probationary sentence at an educational facility after being sentenced to three years, two suspended, for trying to travel to Syria, the Paris prosecutors’ office said.

The other three are known for common law offenses, said a source close to the inquiry, which was opened by prosecutors on Feb. 1 and is being handled by the French General Directorate for Internal Security.

France has been on high alert since the start of a wave of Muslim extremist attacks began in 2015, leaving more than 250 people dead, with the Islamic State group urging followers to target soldiers and police in France.

At the end of last month, two men, one which psychiatric problems, were indicted in Paris on suspicion of planning an attack on a school or a police officer.