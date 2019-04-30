Experts split on giving UK police sex victims’ phones

The Guardian

Victims of rape and serious sexual assault who refuse to give police access to their mobile phone contents could allow suspects to avoid charges, two top British officials have said.

New national consent forms authorizing detectives to search texts, images and call data are proving controversial, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said, as the difficulties of disclosure in the digital age risk pitting the pursuit of justice against preserving privacy.

“You can end up in an extreme case where there’s outright refusal [by a complainant] to allow access [to mobile phone contents] ... and that can have consequences for our ability to pursue a prosecution,” UK Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill said.

“We are not interested in someone’s mobile device just because they have one... It’s [about] having a conversation to take them through [the process] if there’s material on a device which forms a reasonable line of inquiry. There are some pretty hard and fast rules about the circumstances in which private information ends up in the hands of a public court,” he said.

Everyone needs to understand that if they get caught up in a crime, whether as witness or complainant, there may be information on their mobiles that is relevant, he added.

In a briefing aimed at explaining the dilemmas faced by officers and prosecutors, Hill and Ephgrave urged people to have “trust and confidence” in the criminal justice system if investigators are to reverse recent sharp falls in prosecution rates.

Last year, the number of rape charges fell 23 percent to its lowest level in a decade, following the collapse of a series of trials in late 2017 due to problems of disclosure.

Defense lawyers accused police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of failing to hand over crucial evidence that would have exonerated their clients. The setbacks have forced detectives and prosecutors to take more time and care handling cases — consequently reducing the throughput.

About 93,000 police officers and staff have undergone disclosure training in the past year to ensure they appreciate that providing the defense with timely access to relevant evidence is obligatory, College of Policing chief executive Mike Cunningham said.

The underlying problem is the volume of text, video and call records now available in even routine cases, particularly in domestic abuse or sexual assault allegations involving people who already know each other.

“There has not been a consistent way we have explained to victims, complainants and witnesses why we want to look [at the contents] and what we will do with [the material],” Ephgrave said. “There’s no piece of legislation that gives us power to seize a digital device from complainants and witnesses. We have to rely on their consent and that consent has to be revocable.”

Police have therefore developed a national consent form that explains why officers need to understand what is in a phone and why it may be necessary for material to be disclosed.

Complainants “have the opportunity to say I don’t wish that to happen, but we also have to make it clear that if that’s the position then it may not be possible for the case to proceed,” Ephgrave said.

“[The forms] have not been welcomed by everyone. Some fear it may be putting people off reporting crime and that it’s too heavy handed,” he said.