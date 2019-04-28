Agencies

MEXICO

Border delays cause worry

The government on Friday expressed fresh concern to the US about delays in the movement of goods and people across their border, after becoming Washington’s biggest trade partner for the first time earlier this year. The diplomatic note from the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs is the latest sign of tension between the North American neighbors since US President Donald Trump last month threatened to close the border if Mexico did not stop illegal immigrants from reaching the US. “During the month of April there has been an economic impact to Mexican and American companies caused by the delays in customs,” the ministry said in a statement.

JAPAN

Police investigating knives

Police have launched an investigation after knives were discovered near the desk of Prince Hisahito, grandson of Emperor Akihito, at a junior-high school in Tokyo, Kyodo News reported. The school alerted police after finding two cooking knives near the prince’s desk on Friday afternoon, the report said. Security camera footage showed a middle-aged man in a helmet and bluish clothes entering the school building at about noon and police are searching for the person, Kyodo said.

UNITED STATES

Children hurt in shoot-out

Three children were on Friday wounded in a police shooting in Oklahoma when an officer fired at a man in a truck who was suspected of robbing a restaurant earlier this month, state investigators said. Gunfire broke out when detectives with the Hugo Police Department were trying to approach the suspect, 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said. Smith is suspected in an April 11 armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Hugo, which is near the Texas state line, she said.

UNITED STATES

Universities quarantined

More than 1,000 students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were this week quarantined on campus or sent home in one of the most sweeping efforts yet by public health authorities to contain the spread of measles in the country, where cases have reached a 25-year high. By Friday afternoon, two days after Los Angeles County ordered the precautions, about 325 of those affected had been cleared to return after proving their immunity to the disease, through either medical records or tests, health officials said. The action at the University of California and California State University — which together have more than 65,000 students — reflected the seriousness with which public health officials are taking the outbreak.

CHILE

Footprint’s age determined

A 15,600-year-old footprint discovered in the country’s south is believed to be the oldest ever found in the Americas, researchers said. The footprint was discovered in 2010 by a student at the Universidad Austral de Chile. Scientists worked for years to rule out the possibility that the print might have belonged to some other species of animal and to determine the fossil’s estimated age. Karen Moreno, a paleontologist with the universidad who has overseen the studies, said researchers had also found bones of animals near the site, including those of primitive elephants. Moreno said this was the first evidence of humans in the Americas older than 12,000 years.